Biden’s Doctor Accused of Role w/ Family’s Shady Business Deals

'The Oversight Committee is concerned your medical assessments have been influenced by your private business endeavors with the Biden family...'

A check from James Biden to his brother, Joe, released Friday by the House Oversight Committee
(Ken Silva, Headline USA) House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., wrote a letter to President Joe Biden’s doctor on Sunday, asking him to appear for a transcribed interview about his medical assessments of the president and his private endeavors with the Biden family’s business schemes.

In his letter, Comer accused Dr. Kevin O’Connor of participating in shady Biden business deals, suggesting that could have motivated the physician to sugarcoat his health assessment of the president.

“The [committee] is investigating circumstances surrounding your assessment in February of this year that ‘President Biden is a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old-male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency …’  Recently, it was reported that you have ‘never recommended that [President] Biden take a cognitive test,’” Comer told O’Connor.

“The Oversight Committee is concerned your medical assessments have been influenced by your private business endeavors with the Biden family.”

Specifically, Comer accused Dr. O’Connor of being involved in securing a $600,000 loan from Americore Health a now-bankrupt healthcare company. James received that loan because the bankrupt company thought the President’s brother could attract investments from the Middle East, according to Comer’s investigation.

“James Biden, the President’s brother, used funds from Americore to pay Joe Biden $200,000 as the company was facing financial distress,” Comer said in his letter.

“James Biden received payments for $400,000 and $200,000, characterized as loans, from the company that were wired directly to his bank account ‘based upon representations that his last name, “Biden,” could “open doors” and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections,’”

Comer cited interview testimony from Joe’s brother, James Biden, who said Dr. O’Connor provided him counsel in connection with the alleged work he was performing for Americore.

Comer asked Dr. O’Connor to contact his staff by July 14. Comer also seeks all documents and communications in your possession regarding Americore and James Biden.

Comer’s letter comes amidst mixed messages from the White House about Biden’s healthcare visits this year.

As Comer noted, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated she spoke with Dr. O’Connor and that President Biden has not been evaluated since February of this year. Yet on a phone call with Democratic governors the same day, President Biden “told the assembled governors he was checked out by a doctor and that everything was fine.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

