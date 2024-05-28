Quantcast
Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Biden Uses Corrupt J6 Cops to Campaign for Him in Swing States

'Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, Officer Harry Dunn and Officer Danny Hodges will accuse Trump of posing a threat to "democracy" in key swing states, starting their propaganda campaign in the states of Nevada and Arizona...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Joe Biden delivers remarks on the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Joe Biden has enlisted three corrupt police officers who worked at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as one of the desperate ways to stop Donald Trump from becoming the president at the end of 2024.

Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, Officer Harry Dunn and Officer Danny Hodges will accuse Trump of posing a threat to “democracy” in key swing states, starting their propaganda campaign in the states of Nevada and Arizona, Breitbart reported.

One of the corrupt officers, Dunn, was recently defeated in a campaign for a congressional seat in Maryland after troubling allegations of domestic abuse resurfaced, as well as reports that he was suspended without pay from the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) in 2012 after improperly handling his department-issued firearm, the news source added.

Biden’s enlistment of the corrupt officers is one of his latest attempts to push the false narrative that Trump is a threat to the United States.

Earlier this day, the Biden campaign held a press conference outside the Manhattan courthouse where one of the witchhunts on Trump is happening. The press conference featured a far-left actor Robert De Niro who, once again, ranted about how Trump would supposedly destroy this country by becoming a “dictator for life” after becoming president.

The reason why Democrats continue attacking Trump is because Biden is not popular among anybody in this country which is a clear sign that he would lose to Trump in the upcoming election.

Nearly all swing state polls indicated that Trump could easily defeat Biden, the news source reported. Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina will likely decide who will become the president at the end of this year.

It was also reported that Biden stayed quiet before today’s press conference so that people would not think that Trump’s trials are nothing more than political persecution. The problem for Biden and the Democrats is that the American people already believe that Trump is being politically persecuted through what Trump and his allies have called “lawfare.”

