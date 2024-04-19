Quantcast
Friday, April 19, 2024

Biden, Trump Left Off Time’s ‘Most Influential’ List, While E. Jean Carroll, Jack Smith Honored

'As a man who built his career prosecuting powerful public officials accused of major crimes, he is better equipped for this than most...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Time Influential People
Time's list of the 100 most influential people of 2024 included Albanian singe r Dua Lipa and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahommes. / PHOTO: Time.com

(Headline USA) President Joe Biden failed to make Time magazine’s list of the 100 “most influential people” this year—the first time he’s been left off it since 2020.

The list, published on Wednesday, included political leaders, artists, entrepreneurs, athletes and activists. Two of the top political figures named were Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Although it tilted heavily leftward in its cultural selections, the list also included conservative-minded world leaders Javier Milei of Argentina and Giorgia Meloni of Italy, as well as a key Trump ally, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York.

Former President Donald Trump himself was absent, however—although he, like Biden, normally appears on it.

Vice President Kamala Harris likewise did not make the cut, but she did contribute an article on Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of deceased Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. (Other article contributors included former Democrat first ladies Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama.)

Time’s features on Abbott and Newsom highlighted both politicians as future leaders of their respective parties.

Time senior correspondent Philip Elliott described Abbott as a “talented room reader” who, “[d]espite some glaring missteps … remains one of his party’s most persuasive pitchmen.” 

And Time senior White House correspondent Brian Bennett admitted in his feature of Newsom that the Democrat is seen as potential replacement for Biden in the 2024 election.

“Amid pressure for Democrats to trade in Joe Biden, Newsom has instead adopted the role of full-throated attack dog for the 81-year-old President,” he wrote. “That’s helped put Newsom, 56, on a short list of Democratic contenders for the White House in 2028.”

Notably, two of the other names mentioned in Time’s list were serial rape accuser E. Jean Carroll and corrupt special counsel Jack Smith, both of whom have brought legal cases against Trump recently.

Predictably, Time’s descriptions of both Smith and Carroll were glowing.

“As a man who built his career prosecuting powerful public officials accused of major crimes, he is better equipped for this than most,” former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal wrote of Smith for the magazine. “Time and again, he has met the challenges with an aggressive and decisive approach befitting his position.”

Smith’s only other high-profile case, an attempt to take down Republican Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, was later reversed by a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court, who rebuked the prosecutor for his overreach.

Carroll’s profile was written by Tarana Burke, an activist and the founder of the #MeToo movement. Burke described the former magazine columnist and Manhattan socialite as embodying “what #MeToo was actually about: not a woman taking down a powerful man, but a woman freeing herself.”

Carroll, who was revealed to have been bankrolled by leftist billionaire Reid Hoffman, has a long history of making rape allegations, with at least six other men—including former CBS executive Les Moonves—fallen victim to her predatory finger-pointing, in addition to Trump.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Squad’ Reps. Rush to Ilhan Omar’s Defense Following Her Daughter’s Arrest

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com