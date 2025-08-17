(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Ashley Biden, the former first daughter who famously wrote about how showers with her dad might have screwed her up in the head, is celebrating her freedom from her much older husband after filing for divorce last week.

On Monday, Biden, 44, split from 59-year-old Howard Krein, an otolaryngologist and plastic surgeon at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, after 13 years of marriage.

According to several sources, Biden posted a temporary story to her Instagram account that same day, set to the tune of the Beyoncé Knowles song “Freedom,” with a video that showed her walking through a park and flashing a thumbs up.

Biden also reposted a quotation that said “New life, new beginnings means new boundaries. New ways of being that won’t look or sound like they did before.” The since-deleted post was accompanied by Lauryn Hill’s song “Freedom Time.”

The specific reasons for the split were not immediately known since divorce complaints are not public in Philadelphia.

Like many members of the extended Biden family, Krein was suspected of leveraging his father-in-law’s influence for personal gain.

StartUp Health, an incubator that he founded to provide financing for woke healthcare companies, got a face-to-face White House meeting during the Obama administration, according to Peter Schweizer’s Profiles in Corruption.

During Joe Biden’s presidency, Krein became a top adviser for the “cancer moonshot” program, which benefited from a $194 million infusion in public health and biomedical research as part of a Democrat-led 2022 appropriations bill. It is unclear what advances Krein and his colleagues made toward curing cancer.

Ashley reportedly met Krein through her deceased brother, Beau. Her other brother, Hunter, also met a future girlfriend, Hallie, through Beau. She was his widow. However, the couple’s relationship—as relayed in vivid detail on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop—proved tumultuous, with the prodigal Biden son often preferring the company of cocaine, prostitutes and even his own underage niece, Naomi.

The incestuous, pedophilic relationship may have been something of a family tradition. In her abandoned diary, which was recovered from under the mattress of a Florida halfway house where Ashley Biden had sought rehab treatment, she wrote that showers with Joe Biden during her childhood were “probably not appropriate” and had likely contributed to her oversexualized mental disorders.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.