Monday, January 6, 2025

Biden Slammed for ‘Disgraceful’ Lame-Duck Ban on Offshore Drilling

'The American people voted for energy independence this November. But at the tail end of his term, Biden is trying to placate his activist base instead...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Joe Biden
Joe Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) The incoming Trump administration slammed President Joe Biden early Monday for his “disgraceful” lame-duck ban on offshore drilling.

Just two weeks before he leaves office, Biden moved to ban offshore oil and gas drilling across 625 acres of the ocean, spanning all federal waters off the East and West coasts, the eastern Gulf of Mexico and parts of the northern Bering Sea in Alaska, according to Reuters, which described the decision as “mostly symbolic.”

Incoming Trump administration Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took aim at Biden’s energy setback in a statement, saying, “This is a disgraceful decision designed to exact political revenge on the American people who gave President Trump a mandate to increase drilling and lower gas prices. Rest assured, Joe Biden will fail, and we will drill, baby, drill.”

Trump made restoring U.S. energy dominance a centerpiece of his 2024 campaign, pushing the slogan “Drill, Baby, Drill,” as a rallying cry for ending reliance on foreign oil and gas imports.

Republican lawmakers took to social media to speak out against Biden’s offshore drilling ban, celebrating the fact that Trump takes office in two weeks.

“By banning a large portion of offshore drilling, Joe Biden is enriching our adversaires and making America more dependent on foreign energy,” Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., wrote on X. “His failed presidency can’t end soon enough.”

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., added, “Is Pres. Biden trying to hurt Americans on his way out the door by kneecapping our ability to produce affordable, reliable energy here at home?”

“On his way out the door, Biden is taking extra steps to restrict domestic energy production. He wants his legacy to be remembered as one that drove up costs and the price at the pump,” Rep. Lisa McClain of Michigan, the House Republican Conference chairwoman, chimed in. “Republicans are unleashing American energy.”

Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, criticized the Biden administration for unfreezing $1 billion for Iran, “the world’s largest state sponsor of terror,” while stopping American energy workers from harnessing the country’s natural resources.

“The American people voted for energy independence this November. But at the tail end of his term, Biden is trying to placate his activist base instead,” Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Nev., wrote. “The Trump administration and Republicans in Congress will fight this drilling ban.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

