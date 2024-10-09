WOODWARD: Biden’s Russia Provocation a 50/50 Crapshoot for Nuclear War

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Watergate journalist (and suspected CIA asset) Bob Woodward revealed in his forthcoming book War that top national security advisers to President Joe Biden had warned of a 50–50 chance that his meddling in Ukraine could lead to nuclear war, according to social-media influencer Alex Muse.

“With Joe Biden at the helm, the White House ratcheted its assessment of the threat from 5% to a hair-raising 50%, reflecting how unmoored Biden’s judgment can be,” Muse posted on X. “This wasn’t statesmanship; it was panicked, clumsy diplomacy.”

In one bungled attempt to project strength, Biden dispatched Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to deliver an ultimatum to his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, only to be told, “I don’t take kindly to being threatened.”

Woodward also alleged in the book, due to be released next Tuesday, that former President Donald Trump had made up to seven phone calls to Vladimir Putin since leaving office, the Associated Press reported.

Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told Woodward he would “push back” on the claims from an anonymous Mar-a-Lago staffer, although Miller conceded that if Trump wanted to reach Putin, “I’m sure they’d know how to get in touch with each other.”

Woodward also alleged Trump secretly sent COVID testing equipment for Putin’s personal use during the height of the pandemic.

In an interview Tuesday with radio host Howard Stern, Vice President Kamala Harris accused Trump of giving medical equipment to a “murderous dictator” at a time when “everyone was scrambling” to get tests.

“This person who wants to be president again, who secretly is helping out an an adversary while the American people are dying by the hundreds every day,” said Harris.

The U.S. has never been at war directly with Russia, and relations between the two countries were cordial prior to the escalation of tensions during the Biden–Harris administration.

Provocations over the possibility of Ukraine joining the NATO alliance was among the factors that compelled Russia to take a more aggressive military posture in its longstanding conflic with the former Soviet satellite.

According to Woodruff, President Joe Biden blamed his former boss, Barack Obama, for failing to take Putin seriously enough following a 2014 CIA-backed color revolution that ousted the Russia-friendly leader of Ukraine.

“They f**ked up in 2014,” Biden reportedly told a close friend. “Barack never took Putin seriously [and] … never should have let Putin just walk in there.”

Obama named Biden his special envoy to oversee Ukraine, much the way Biden appointed Harris to be his border czar. However, Biden’s primary concern in the country appears to have been securing a lucrative position for his son Hunter with the Burisma energy company.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung fired back that none of the allegations made in Woodward’s book had merit and the Washington Post writer “suffers from a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome” according to a statement from the campaign.

“Trump gave him absolutely no access for this trash book that either belongs in the bargain bin of the fiction section of a discount bookstore or used as toilet tissue,” Cheung said.

Last year, Trump filed a $49 million lawsuit against Woodward after he claimed the journalist sold private tapes of former interviews.

Trump stated the interviews were meant for the purpose of Woodward writing a book and not for public release. The audiobook, called The Trump Tapes, included 20 interviews Woodward conducted with the former president.

Cheung said Woodward was “an angry, little man,” and he was upset because Trump was “successfully suing him.”

Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, was asked Tuesday about Woodward’s claims during a campaign stop in Michigan.

“I honestly didn’t know that Bob Woodward was still alive until you just asked me that question,” Vance stated, as he was not going to entertain the claims Woodward made.

Other highlights from Woodward’s book, according to the AP:

He confirmed longstanding rumors that President Joe Biden had called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “son of a bitch” and “a bad f***ing guy” while meeting with an associate earlier this year, although the story had previously been reported on by Politico and other outlets.

Biden was privately furious with Attorney General Merrick Garland for appointing a special counsel to investigate Biden’s son Hunter in a tax-and-gun prosecution. “Should never have picked Garland,” he told an unnamed associate.

to investigate Biden’s son Hunter in a tax-and-gun prosecution. “Should never have picked Garland,” he told an unnamed associate. RINO South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, an off-and-on Trump frenemy, compared the GOP leader’s residency, surrounded by sycophants, at Mar-a-Lago to the cult of personality surrounding Kim Jong Un. It’s “a little bit like going to North Korea,” Graham claimed. “[E]verybody stands up and claps every time Trump comes in.”

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers and the Associated Press contributed to this report.