Quantcast
Saturday, December 28, 2024

Another Dem Lawmaker Switches to GOP, Delivering Rebuke of the Anti-Semitic Left

'I can no longer remain in a party that doesn’t represent my values....'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis / IMAGE: Fox Nation via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USARepublicans in the Florida House of Representatives welcomed a new member on Friday after a lawmaker left the Democratic Party, citing the left’s failure to condemn anti-Semitism. 

Florida Rep. Hillary Cassel became the second Democratic lawmaker to switch parties, expressing her belief in the GOP’s “vision for a better, more prosperous Florida.” 

“As a proud Jewish woman, I have been increasingly troubled by the Democratic Party’s failure to unequivocally support Israel and its willingness to tolerate extreme progressive voices that justify or condone acts of terrorism,” Cassel wrote in a letter shared on X. 

“I’m constantly troubled by the inability of the current Democratic Party to relate to everyday Floridians. I can no longer remain in a party that doesn’t represent my values,” she continued. 

Cassel acknowledged that while she may not always “agree on every detail with every Republican,” she will “always have input, collaboration, and respect.” 

She continued, “The House Republican Conference empowers members to find common sense solutions to real issues facing all Floridians. They welcome different ideas and collaboration, which is the cornerstone of effective government. Those are my values.” 

She said she “ran for office to make my community and this state better. I want my constituents to know my resolve to deliver on these promises has never been stronger.” 

Cassel’s decision to leave the Democratic Party follows that of Florida Representative Susan Valdés, who left the party claiming she had been ignored by its leadership. 

“I will not waste my final two years in the Florida Legislature being ignored in a caucus whose leadership expects me to ignore the needs of my community,” Valdés wrote in a letter shared on X. 

The Florida House of Representatives has 120 members, with Republicans holding 87 seats and Democrats holding only 33.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Manchin Slams Biden Over Commutation of Constituent’s Murderers
Next article
Biden-Harris Push Marxist Kwanzaa Again

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com