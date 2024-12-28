Another Dem Lawmaker Switches to GOP, Delivering Rebuke of the Anti-Semitic Left

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Republicans in the Florida House of Representatives welcomed a new member on Friday after a lawmaker left the Democratic Party, citing the left’s failure to condemn anti-Semitism.

Florida Rep. Hillary Cassel became the second Democratic lawmaker to switch parties, expressing her belief in the GOP’s “vision for a better, more prosperous Florida.”

“As a proud Jewish woman, I have been increasingly troubled by the Democratic Party’s failure to unequivocally support Israel and its willingness to tolerate extreme progressive voices that justify or condone acts of terrorism,” Cassel wrote in a letter shared on X.

“I’m constantly troubled by the inability of the current Democratic Party to relate to everyday Floridians. I can no longer remain in a party that doesn’t represent my values,” she continued.

Cassel acknowledged that while she may not always “agree on every detail with every Republican,” she will “always have input, collaboration, and respect.”

She continued, “The House Republican Conference empowers members to find common sense solutions to real issues facing all Floridians. They welcome different ideas and collaboration, which is the cornerstone of effective government. Those are my values.”

She said she “ran for office to make my community and this state better. I want my constituents to know my resolve to deliver on these promises has never been stronger.”

Cassel’s decision to leave the Democratic Party follows that of Florida Representative Susan Valdés, who left the party claiming she had been ignored by its leadership.

“I will not waste my final two years in the Florida Legislature being ignored in a caucus whose leadership expects me to ignore the needs of my community,” Valdés wrote in a letter shared on X.

The Florida House of Representatives has 120 members, with Republicans holding 87 seats and Democrats holding only 33.