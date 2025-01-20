Quantcast
Monday, January 20, 2025

Biden Gives Last-Minute Pardons to the Rest of His Family—But Not Himself

'Most people’s grandchildren don’t get a wire from a foreign national...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Biden Family
The Biden family poses for a photo at the funeral of Beau Biden. Included in it are Hunter; Beau's widow, Hallie; and then-Vice President Joe Biden. Hunter and Hallie would later have a tumultuous relationship of their own. / IMAGE: Inside Edition via YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Minutes before his presidency was over, Joe Biden issued blanket pardons to the rest of his family: his brother James and his wife, Sara; his sister, Valerie, and her husband, John Owens; and his brother Francis.

The pardons came as Biden and others stood at the U.S. Capitol to see Trump inaugurated. They followed other blanket pardons for Biden’s political allies, including  former National Institutes for Health Director Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley, and everyone on the Democrat-controlled Jan. 6th Commission. Biden’s pardon for his son, Hunter, came in early December.

Biden notably didn’t pardon himself—sparking online jokes, as well as some serious calls for Trump to immediately arrest him.

In a statement defending the pardons, which has since been removed from the White House website, Biden said his “family has been subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me—the worst kind of partisan politics.”

“The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that they engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense,” he said in a statement.

The Biden family was investigated by the House Oversight Committee for the last two years for pedaling Joe’s influence in exchange for foreign payments.

Through bank records, interviews from some 30 witnesses, whistleblower accounts and millions of documents, House Republicans uncovered a years-long practice by Hunter Biden and his associates to solicit foreign business deals using the family’s proximity to power in Washington.

In May 2023, for instance, the Oversight Committee released records revealing that more than 20 companies, 12 banks and nine Biden relatives were used in an alleged complex money-laundering scheme.

Perhaps the most shocking revelation from the May records was that one of Biden’s grandchildren was allegedly used in this scheme.

“Most people’s grandchildren don’t get a wire from a foreign national,” Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Orders Reflect Promises to Roll Back Transgender Policies, End DEI Programs
Next article
Trump’s Day 1 Roll Back of Biden’s Open-Border Policies to Include End of ‘Parole’ App

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com