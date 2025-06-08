Sunday, June 8, 2025

Biden-Era Grant Funds LA Immigration Protesters

Approximately 10% of the city’s residents are illegal immigrants...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Law enforcement detain a protester at the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons after federal immigration authorities conducted an operation on Friday, June 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(, The Center Square) Los Angeles faced a day of riots Friday and Saturday after a new wave of federal Immigrations and Customs Enforcement operations, resulting in violence and the deployment of riot police.

Videos show rioters using hammers to break off concrete from nearby structures to create projectiles to hurl at officers. Some of the demonstrators identified with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, a pro-immigration organization given a $450,000 grant by the Biden administration’s Department of Homeland Security for “citizenship education and training.”

According to figures cited by Los Angeles City Council, approximately 10% of the city’s residents are illegal immigrants.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass condemned the ICE operations, while Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell reiterated the department’s policy of not assisting ICE with civil immigration enforcement or mass deportations, and not seeking to determine individuals’ immigration status.

David Huerta, president of the Service Employees International Union, the largest union in the state, was arrested while trying to block federal immigration agents attempting to execute a judicial warrant.

“This morning, we received reports of federal immigration enforcement actions in multiple locations around Los Angeles,” said Bass in a statement. “These tactics sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city.”

LAPD was deployed to quell the riots, with LAPD Central Division Command issuing updates on the protests’ devolution into riots.

What LAPD first called an “unpermitted demonstration” was declared an “unlawful assembly” within several hours, after which the remaining, undispersed members of the crowd were warned that they would be “subject to arrest.”

Approximately one hour after the declaration of unlawful assembly, LAPD reported that “violent individuals are throwing large pieces of concrete,” soon after which a citywide tactical alert – requiring all officers to remain on duty – was issued.

A video from independent journalist Anthony Cabassa shows rioters using hammers on concrete structures to create these projectiles.

The arrest of Huerta, whose union represents 700,000 Californians, represents a major escalation in law enforcement operations.

Huerta was arrested for interfering with federal officers, said U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, who oversees the Central District of California that includes Los Angeles.

“Federal agents were executing a lawful judicial warrant at a LA worksite this morning when David Huerta deliberately obstructed their access by blocking their vehicle,” said Essayli in a statement. “He was arrested for interfering with federal officers and will face arraignment in federal court on Monday.”

“Let me be clear: I don’t care who you are — if you impede federal agents, you will be arrested and prosecuted,” continued Essayli. “No one has the right to assault, obstruct, or interfere with federal authorities carrying out their duties.”

Huerta, meanwhile, presented his involvement as a matter of justice.

“This is about how we as a community stand together and resist the injustice that’s happening. Hard-working people, and members of our family and our community, are being treated like criminals,” saidHuerta in a statement after his release. “We all collectively have to object to this madness because this is not justice. This is injustice. And we all have to stand on the right side of justice.”

At least 44 people were arrested, according to media reports.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Prosecutor Quits Over ‘Maryland Man’ Charges
Next article
30-Year Cover-Up: Newly Unearthed Records Confirm FBI Lied about OKC Bomb Footage

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com