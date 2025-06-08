Biden-Era Grant Funds LA Immigration Protesters

(The Center Square) Los Angeles faced a day of riots Friday and Saturday after a new wave of federal Immigrations and Customs Enforcement operations, resulting in violence and the deployment of riot police.

Videos show rioters using hammers to break off concrete from nearby structures to create projectiles to hurl at officers. Some of the demonstrators identified with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, a pro-immigration organization given a $450,000 grant by the Biden administration’s Department of Homeland Security for “citizenship education and training.”

According to figures cited by Los Angeles City Council, approximately 10% of the city’s residents are illegal immigrants.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass condemned the ICE operations, while Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell reiterated the department’s policy of not assisting ICE with civil immigration enforcement or mass deportations, and not seeking to determine individuals’ immigration status.

David Huerta, president of the Service Employees International Union, the largest union in the state, was arrested while trying to block federal immigration agents attempting to execute a judicial warrant.

“This morning, we received reports of federal immigration enforcement actions in multiple locations around Los Angeles,” said Bass in a statement. “These tactics sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city.”

LAPD was deployed to quell the riots, with LAPD Central Division Command issuing updates on the protests’ devolution into riots.

What LAPD first called an “unpermitted demonstration” was declared an “unlawful assembly” within several hours, after which the remaining, undispersed members of the crowd were warned that they would be “subject to arrest.”

Approximately one hour after the declaration of unlawful assembly, LAPD reported that “violent individuals are throwing large pieces of concrete,” soon after which a citywide tactical alert – requiring all officers to remain on duty – was issued.

A video from independent journalist Anthony Cabassa shows rioters using hammers on concrete structures to create these projectiles.

The arrest of Huerta, whose union represents 700,000 Californians, represents a major escalation in law enforcement operations.

Huerta was arrested for interfering with federal officers, said U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, who oversees the Central District of California that includes Los Angeles.

“Federal agents were executing a lawful judicial warrant at a LA worksite this morning when David Huerta deliberately obstructed their access by blocking their vehicle,” said Essayli in a statement. “He was arrested for interfering with federal officers and will face arraignment in federal court on Monday.”

“Let me be clear: I don’t care who you are — if you impede federal agents, you will be arrested and prosecuted,” continued Essayli. “No one has the right to assault, obstruct, or interfere with federal authorities carrying out their duties.”

Huerta, meanwhile, presented his involvement as a matter of justice.

“This is about how we as a community stand together and resist the injustice that’s happening. Hard-working people, and members of our family and our community, are being treated like criminals,” saidHuerta in a statement after his release. “We all collectively have to object to this madness because this is not justice. This is injustice. And we all have to stand on the right side of justice.”

At least 44 people were arrested, according to media reports.