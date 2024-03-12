Quantcast
Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Right on Time: Did Biden Just Drop a Veiled Hint that He’s Terminally Ill?

'Last night—not long ago, my buddy John McCain passed away...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) In yet another gaffe, President Joe Biden on Monday referred to former Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., as his “predecessor,” PJ Media reported.

Biden, 81, made his claim during a visit to Goffstown, New Hampshire, where he discussed matters like inflation and the decline of the middle class throughout his tenure.

The president led off his remarks by recalling his past friendship with McCain, who Biden initially claimed died on Sunday. McCain died in August 2018.

“Last night—not long ago, my buddy John McCain passed away,” Biden mumbled before calling the deceased senator “my predecessor and friend who went—that’s how we ended his career.”

Oddly, Biden used the word “predecessor” repeatedly in his State of the Union address last week to describe his current campaign rival, former President Donald Trump, who had a bitter intra-party rivalry with McCain, the failed 2008 GOP presidential nominee.

Biden and McCain spent many years in the U.S. Senate together, both ran for president, shared a mutual dislike of Trump, and both garnered reputations for their quick tempers in private while cultivating benign and grandfatherly-like public personas.

Still, it was unclear in what speciifc capacity McCain may have preceded Biden, other than in death.

McCain joins the likes of former German leader Helmut Kohl and French leader François Mitterrand—who both led their respective countries in the 1980s and ’90s—on the list of long deceased figures Biden claims to have recently spoken with.

But in the case of McCain, the ailing chief executive may not be the only one with a short and/or selective memory about the relationship that the two longtime lawmakers shared.

Indeed, although Biden and the McCain family tried during the late RINO’s funeral and the 2020 Democratic National Convention to craft a narrative about their deep and abiding cameraderie, Biden was not always loyal to McCain.

Running against him in 2008, as the vice president candidate for Barack Obama, Biden said that McCain was nothing more than “an angry man” who had elected to take “the low road to the highest office in the land.”

As, Obama himself smeared McCain with allegations of racism for taking advantage of his “funny name” and the fact that “he doesn’t look like all those other presidents on those dollar bills,” Biden let his good friend take the heat.

But once the acrimonious race was over and McCain was a useful idiot to the cause, the mainstream media memory-holed their past animosity to emphasize how bipartisan niceties of yore defined American politics in the pre-Trump era.

For example, Time journalist Mark Salter published a 2020 piece just before the election on the alleged Biden–McCain friendship which was supposed to show “how politics is supposed to work.”

“Joe Biden and John McCain were colleagues and friends, their friendship dating back to the 1970s, when Biden was a young senator and Captain McCain was the Navy’s liaison officer to the Senate,” Salter wrote.

More recently, Biden himself appealed to their friendship and ideological agreement.

Quoting McCain directly, Biden said, “We are citizens of the world, the world’s greatest republic, a nation of ideals, not blood and soil.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Pete Buttigieg’s Lover Exposed as Groomer after Picking Fight w/ Libs of TikTok
Next article
China Says It’s Ready for ‘Disease X’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com