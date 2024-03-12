Pete Buttigieg’s Lover Exposed as Groomer after Picking Fight w/ Libs of TikTok

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Chasten Buttigieg, the partner of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, attacked Libs of TikTok in a Sunday tweet, arguing that the popular social-media influencer lacked the necessary credentials to understand the difficulties of raising and educating children.

Initially, the lesser-known Buttigieg complained about Chaya Raichik, who runs the Libs of TikTok accounts, holding a public position in the state of Oklahoma because of her frequent ridicule of transgenders and other individuals who display their bizarre fetishes and disturbing behaviors—including child grooming—publicly on the internet.

Buttigieg accused the state superintendent of parroting “anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and famously hiring openly anti-LGBTQ people to prominent positions, including Libs of TikTok.”

He also excoriated Raichik for failing to “hold a degree in library science or education.”

The education schools that award those degrees are ground zero when it comes to the sort of woke indoctrination that Raichik and many conservatives have long railed against, functioning as de-facto gatekeepers in screening out any pedagogical practices that don’t adhere to the underlying Marxist agenda.

The schools effectively brainwash teachers into a specific ideology that they, in turn, pass along to students, ensuring a uniformity of instruction that discourages any independent thinking contrary to the accepted dogma.

Ironically, Buttigieg claimed, having conservatives like Raichik in positions of power threatened to harm educational diversity.

“Placing individuals who have openly attacked LGBTQ+ rights in positions that influence educational policy sends a dangerous message,” he continued. “It undermines the very foundation of what education should be—a place of safety, growth, and inclusivity.”

Raichik, in return, suggested that the partner of a current Biden Cabinet member should not be involving himself in such affairs.

Buttigieg, whose prominent partner notoriously took extended paternity leave after the gay couple adopted two children in 2021—then trumpeted his superior parental knowledge:

As a parent and former teacher, I want qualified people involved in education. This is actually quite simple. Chaya isn't qualified for her appointed government position. She doesn't live in Oklahoma. Holds no degree in education. Zero classroom experience. The rest is theatrics. pic.twitter.com/dV78j7Dx7t — Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (@Chasten) March 10, 2024

“As a parent and former teacher, I want qualified people involved in education,” he postured.

“This is actually quite simple. Chaya isn’t qualified for her appointed government position,” he continued. “She doesn’t live in Oklahoma. Holds no degree in education. Zero classroom experience. The rest is theatrics.”

But Raichik fired back by noting that Buttigieg was likely attempting to discredit her due to the sort of videos of him that she could publicize.

In one such video, Buttigieg can be seen leading a group of teenagers in a pledge of allegiance to the LGBT cause, a mockery of the United States pledge of allegiance.

“I pledge my heart to the rainbow,” Chasten says while the children repeat after him, continuing on to parody the rest of the pledge.