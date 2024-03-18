Biden Caught Wearing Special Shoes for ‘Stability’ Amid Age Concerns

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden’s latest choice in footwear has ignited a flurry of commentary on social media, raising fresh questions about his health ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Biden was spotted three weeks ago wearing Hoka shoes, known for their enhanced cushioning and stability, as reported by Fox News.

However, the Republican National Committee’s research Twitter page suggested on Saturday that Biden’s adoption of these “lifestyle sneakers” is a desperate measure to avert potential tripping mishaps.

Biden’s handlers are forcing him to wear a new pair of “lifestyle sneakers” because he trips so much pic.twitter.com/dNXwsDHCCQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 17, 2024

The RNC Research shared an Inside Edition segment showcasing Biden’s latest choice of footage. “They’re so-called ‘lifestyle sneakers’ made by Hoka designed for maximum comfort and support while walking or hiking,” Inside Edition highlighted.

The specific model Biden was seen wearing, notably following his visit to the southern border two weeks ago, is the “Hoka Transport.”

An Inside Edition anchor described the shoes as “quite comfortable” with “wide soles,” saying, “no doubt great for stability and the president does have a history of stumbling.”

Tellingly, the Hoka Transport carries the seal of approval from the American Pediatric Association for its positive impact on foot health, as detailed by Inside Edition.

This footwear revelation comes mere weeks after White House physician Kevin C. O’Connor reaffirmed that the president suffers from peripheral neuropathy, a condition stemming from nerve damage that causes foot weakness or pain.

But the shoes aren’t the sole adjustment in Biden’s routine. Following multiple stumbles while ascending the stairs of Air Force One, the White House has opted for shorter stairs for the president’s convenience.

VIGOR: Biden almost trips (twice) as he boards Air Force One — despite using the short stairs to avoid tripping pic.twitter.com/CkoLnwLV2q — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 20, 2024

In June 2023, Biden famously stumbled during a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, fueling concerns about his stability and overall physical health.

The White House attempted, albeit unsuccessfully, to dispel such rumors by claiming that the president tripped after accidentally kicking a sandbag.

At 81 years old, Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history. Polls suggest many Americans, including many of his own voters, are debating if he’s too old for re-election.