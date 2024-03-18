Quantcast
Sunday, March 17, 2024

Biden Caught Wearing Special Shoes for ‘Stability’ Amid Age Concerns

'No doubt great for stability and the president does have a history of stumbling...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Biden fall
President Joe Biden falls while exiting the state at the U.S. Air Force Academy's commencement ceremony in Colorado Springs. / IMAGE: @BNONews via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden’s latest choice in footwear has ignited a flurry of commentary on social media, raising fresh questions about his health ahead of the 2024 presidential election. 

Biden was spotted three weeks ago wearing Hoka shoes, known for their enhanced cushioning and stability, as reported by Fox News. 

However, the Republican National Committee’s research Twitter page suggested on Saturday that Biden’s adoption of these “lifestyle sneakers” is a desperate measure to avert potential tripping mishaps.

The RNC Research shared an Inside Edition segment showcasing Biden’s latest choice of footage. “They’re so-called ‘lifestyle sneakers’ made by Hoka designed for maximum comfort and support while walking or hiking,” Inside Edition highlighted. 

The specific model Biden was seen wearing, notably following his visit to the southern border two weeks ago, is the “Hoka Transport.” 

An Inside Edition anchor described the shoes as “quite comfortable” with “wide soles,” saying, “no doubt great for stability and the president does have a history of stumbling.”

Tellingly, the Hoka Transport carries the seal of approval from the American Pediatric Association for its positive impact on foot health, as detailed by Inside Edition.

This footwear revelation comes mere weeks after White House physician Kevin C. O’Connor reaffirmed that the president suffers from peripheral neuropathy, a condition stemming from nerve damage that causes foot weakness or pain. 

But the shoes aren’t the sole adjustment in Biden’s routine. Following multiple stumbles while ascending the stairs of Air Force One, the White House has opted for shorter stairs for the president’s convenience.

In June 2023, Biden famously stumbled during a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, fueling concerns about his stability and overall physical health. 

The White House attempted, albeit unsuccessfully, to dispel such rumors by claiming that the president tripped after accidentally kicking a sandbag. 

At 81 years old, Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history. Polls suggest many Americans, including many of his own voters, are debating if he’s too old for re-election.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Federal Government Paying Rural Hospitals to Close Overnight Services

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com