Quantcast
Friday, March 22, 2024

Biden Blocks Media Access to Site of Shocking Border Stampede

'How do we do our jobs now? ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Illegal Aliens Stamped Texas National Guard (Source: Jenni Taer / Twitter)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Biden administration has sent an explicit message to the media, blocking access to the location where a harrowing incident unfolded involving hundreds of illegal aliens forcefully pushing through a group of Texas National Guardsmen.

After a video of the alarming scene went viral on Thursday, the Biden administration moved swiftly on Friday to close off access to the border section where the incident occurred, as reported by a New York Post journalist who filmed the event. Biden’s message to reporters was clear: Nothing to see here, folks.

“Members of the media: Please stay off the ramp and away from the sliding gate,” reads a sign placed by two Border Patrol agents, right at the site of the incident.

The sign gives a dire warning to reporters, emphasizing: “DO NOT disrupt U.S. Border Patrol Operations by being in the way of transportation vehicles. DO NOT attempt to make contact with migrants unless authorized by U.S. Border Patrol officials.”

At the sign’s bottom, contact information for the U.S. Border Patrol Public Affairs Office is provided, alongside the insignia of the El Paso Sector Texas officer of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Journalists documenting the chaos unfolding along the southern border have criticized the announcement of restricted access in several tweets.

“How do we do our jobs now?” questioned Jennie Taer, the Post reporter behind the viral videos, which collectively have garnered over 20 million views on Twitter alone. 

Bill Melugin, a border correspondent for Fox News, noted that this move to block access seemed to follow a pattern of preventing reporters from capturing federal border chaos.

“Reminds me of when the [Federal Aviation Administration] grounded our @FoxNews drone in Del Rio in 2021 by issuing a random TFR when we were the first ones to start showing images of the thousands of Haitians gathering under the international bridge,” Melugin said on Twitter, recalling a previous incident.

He added that he was then taken on a helicopter tour of the southern border by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The chaos ensued after Taer shared videos on Twitter depicting illegal aliens apparently confronting the Texas National Guard at a section of the border where a fence had been breached. 

The illegal aliens engaged in a confrontation with the guardsmen, overpowering them and breaching a second layer of fencing seemingly under federal control.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Baltimore Selling Abandoned Row Houses for $1 to Revitalize Neighborhoods
Next article
Former Obama Fundraiser: Letitia James’s Trump Vendetta a ‘Very Slippery Slope’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com