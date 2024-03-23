Quantcast
Friday, March 22, 2024

Baltimore Selling Abandoned Row Houses for $1 to Revitalize Neighborhoods

'If affordability, and affordable home ownership, and equity, and all of the nice words we like to use are really at the core competency as it relates to property disposition, this is a really bad policy...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Baltimore's Park Heights neighborhood
Baltimore's Park Heights neighborhood / IMAGEL ImVontee via YouTube

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) The city of Baltimore, Maryland, is seeking to sell off some of the vacant, city-owned row houses for as little as $1 a piece in a last-ditch attempt to revitalize its crumbling, once-historic neighborhoods, the Baltimore Sun reported.

The proposal, backed by Mayor Brandon Scott, includes the sale of over 200 lots for as low as $1 each to local residents who are willing to commit to renovating the boarded-up units.

The city reportedly had a similar program several decades ago, in the 1970s, when confronting a similar situation.

The properties will be sold at that price to those who plan to repair the homes and live in them. Larger developers will have to pay $3,000 in order to acquire the properties.

The program passed by a 4-1 vote in the Baltimore City Council, and the Baltimore Board of Estimates approved the program on March 20.

The only dissenting vote came from City Council President Nick Mosby—ex-husband of the scandal-plagued, now-indicted former city prosecutor Marilyn Mosby. He argued that the program lacked provisions to guarantee that current residents in those neighborhoods were not driven out after the neighborhoods were once again made nice.

“If affordability, and affordable home ownership, and equity, and all of the nice words we like to use are really at the core competency as it relates to property disposition, this is a really bad policy,” Mosby said.

“This is a bad policy because it doesn’t protect or prioritize the rights of folks in these communities,” he added.

Baltimore city officials, however, argued that Mosby was wrong, citing the program’s 90-day window wherein Baltimore residents applying would have a chance to buy into the homes before anyone else.

One thing the report failed to mention, however: why Baltimore was in the current predicament in the first place.

At least in part, rampant crime—along with corruption and municipal mismanagement from city officials like the Mosbys—have caused people to leave Baltimore.

For some time, the crime-ridden city has had difficulty in enforcing laws that would help guarantee civil order, causing people to intentionally leave certain neighborhoods.

That has led to a vicious downward spiral, with the city also seeing its education rates plummet.

In multiple Baltimore high schools, a 2022 snapshot indicated that more than three-quarters of students had an elementary-level reading proficiency.

And state-level tests last year showed that 13 of the city’s 32 public schools had a 0% proficiency rate in math, while in the top-five schools, only 11.4% of students demonstrated proficiency, WBFF reported.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Dems’ Election-Fixing to Protect Biden in Fla. Helps Local Republicans Win Seats
Next article
Biden Blocks Media Access to Site of Shocking Border Stampede

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com