Quantcast
Saturday, November 25, 2023

Biden Blasted for Abraham Accords Ignorance, Claiming He Triggered Hamas Attack

'The narcissism is breathtaking, as is the admission of incompetence and the sly diversion...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Donald Trump and Joe Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden’s recent remarks attributing a potential trigger for the Hamas-led terrorist attack in southern Israel have drawn intense scrutiny, particularly after he took credit for peace deals that began during the Trump administration.

In a puzzling assertion on Friday, Biden said that Hamas might have struck on Oct. 7 to thwart peace negotiations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. 

“I cannot prove what I’m about to say, but I believe one of the reasons Hamas struck when they did is because they knew I was working very closely with the Saudis and others in the region to bring peace to the region by having recognition of Israel and Israel’s right to exist,” Biden claimed.

“You may recall when we did the G20 a little while ago, I was able to get a resolution, a statement passed through there saying we are going to build a railroad from Riyadh all the way through the Middle East into Saudi Arabia, Israel etcetera all the way up to Europe,” Biden continued. 

Critics quickly flooded Twitter with scorching criticism, with New York Post columnist Miranda Devine calling Biden’s remarks a sign of “narcissism.” 

“The narcissism is breathtaking, as is the admission of incompetence and the sly diversion. The Abraham Accords were Trump’s triumph and his team would not have screwed up,” Devine said. “Biden’s antipathy to Trump and petty insistence he receive no credit – even to the point of erasing ‘Abraham’ – set back the project, and the insane resurrection of the Iran deal helped fuel Hamas.”

Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, labeled Biden’s statements as “delusional,” highlighting the Abraham Accords as a testament to peace. 

“This is delusional!” he said. “You know what peace looks like?  The Abraham Accords.  And we have President Trump to thank for that. The world had peace and stability just three years ago, all that is now over thanks to this confused man occupying the Oval Office.” 

Former President Donald Trump’s prior remarks echoed sentiments of discontent among critics, asserting that the attack would not have occurred under his administration and citing concerns about the trajectory of peace efforts under Biden’s leadership. 

“These Hamas attacks are a disgrace and Israel has every right to defend itself with overwhelming force. Sadly, American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks, which many reports are saying came from the Biden Administration. We brought so much peace to the Middle East through the Abraham Accords, only to see Biden whittle it away at a far more rapid pace than anyone thought possible. Here we go again,” Trump said on Oct. 7.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Over 24,000 Chinese Nationals Nabbed at U.S. Border in 2023, Surpassing Decade’s Total

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com