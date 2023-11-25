Biden Blasted for Abraham Accords Ignorance, Claiming He Triggered Hamas Attack

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden’s recent remarks attributing a potential trigger for the Hamas-led terrorist attack in southern Israel have drawn intense scrutiny, particularly after he took credit for peace deals that began during the Trump administration.

In a puzzling assertion on Friday, Biden said that Hamas might have struck on Oct. 7 to thwart peace negotiations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

“I cannot prove what I’m about to say, but I believe one of the reasons Hamas struck when they did is because they knew I was working very closely with the Saudis and others in the region to bring peace to the region by having recognition of Israel and Israel’s right to exist,” Biden claimed.

The narcissism is breathtaking, as is the admission of incompetence and the sly diversion. The Abraham Accords were Trump’s triumph and his team would not have screwed up. Biden’s antipathy to Trump and petty insistence he receive no credit – even to the point of erasing… https://t.co/E6PZXhsbN0 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 24, 2023

“You may recall when we did the G20 a little while ago, I was able to get a resolution, a statement passed through there saying we are going to build a railroad from Riyadh all the way through the Middle East into Saudi Arabia, Israel etcetera all the way up to Europe,” Biden continued.

Critics quickly flooded Twitter with scorching criticism, with New York Post columnist Miranda Devine calling Biden’s remarks a sign of “narcissism.”

“The narcissism is breathtaking, as is the admission of incompetence and the sly diversion. The Abraham Accords were Trump’s triumph and his team would not have screwed up,” Devine said. “Biden’s antipathy to Trump and petty insistence he receive no credit – even to the point of erasing ‘Abraham’ – set back the project, and the insane resurrection of the Iran deal helped fuel Hamas.”

Joe Biden is now claiming that the reason Hamas brutally attacked Israel is because he was close to ushering in peace in the Middle East. This is delusional! You know what peace looks like? The Abraham Accords. And we have President Trump to thank for that. The world had… pic.twitter.com/wzUNhApn86 — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) November 24, 2023

Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, labeled Biden’s statements as “delusional,” highlighting the Abraham Accords as a testament to peace.

“This is delusional!” he said. “You know what peace looks like? The Abraham Accords. And we have President Trump to thank for that. The world had peace and stability just three years ago, all that is now over thanks to this confused man occupying the Oval Office.”

Biden: “I cannot prove what I’m about to say,” but Hamas attacked Israel because I was very close to bringing peace to the region. pic.twitter.com/m8IfJvlivL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 24, 2023

Former President Donald Trump’s prior remarks echoed sentiments of discontent among critics, asserting that the attack would not have occurred under his administration and citing concerns about the trajectory of peace efforts under Biden’s leadership.

“These Hamas attacks are a disgrace and Israel has every right to defend itself with overwhelming force. Sadly, American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks, which many reports are saying came from the Biden Administration. We brought so much peace to the Middle East through the Abraham Accords, only to see Biden whittle it away at a far more rapid pace than anyone thought possible. Here we go again,” Trump said on Oct. 7.