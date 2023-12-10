Biden Admin Admits 5K Illegals Released Daily, 670K Known ‘Gotaways’ in FY23 Alone

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Biden administration told Congress on Friday that an average of 5,000 illegal immigrants is released daily at the southern border, with at least 670,000 individuals known as “‘gotaways’” (approximately half the population of Hawaii) having evaded border authorities in fiscal year 2023 alone.

As reported by Fox News, DHS officials made the telling admission during a briefing with the House and Senate Judiciary committees, the House and Senate Homeland Security committees and the Arizona congressional delegation.

NEW: From our photographer on the ground in Lukeville, AZ: another mass illegal crossing overnight, w/ hundreds of men from around the world coming through a breach in the border wall. Most from Africa. This group of smiling men are from Egypt, & they plan to head to Boston. pic.twitter.com/bOkMmvX8pe — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 10, 2023

Officials stated that these immigrants are handed over to non-governmental organizations, which then aid them in reaching their final destinations.

At the current rate, an estimated total of 1.8 million illegal aliens might have entered the U.S. by the end of the fiscal year, Fox reported.

The process involving alleged refugee seekers has also seen an increase, with an average of 1,600 individuals using the controversial CBP One app to apply for refugee status. Notably, DHS officials reportedly informed Congress that immigrants from at least 150 countries have been encountered at the border.

During the briefing, DHS officials were questioned about the actions, if any, being taken by the Biden administration to prevent illegal aliens from openly using trains to cross the southern border.

However, one official expressed that the “safety and security” of illegal aliens riding trains was “a major concern” but did not provide any details regarding potential efforts to block this method of entry.

**NEW VIDEO**

FOX News sources capture a FerroMex train bursting with migrants out of Zacatecas heading to our southern border right now… cheering and clearly not heeding the message: “do not come”@FoxNews pic.twitter.com/YflMwXrWqu — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) September 17, 2023

These new revelations emerge as critics raise alarms about the frequent appearance of videos depicting a high number of individuals described as “military-aged” men being apprehended at the southern border.

In a striking development, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., proposed a controversial idea of allowing some of these illegal aliens to join the U.S. military.

“Do you know what the recruiting numbers are at the Army, Navy and Air Force? They can’t find enough people. And there are undocumented people who want to serve this country. Should we give them the chance? I think we should,” Durbin said during a now-viral speech on the Senate floor.

And there it is – Sen Dick Durbin is finally revealing their grand plan Flood the country with illegal aliens, enlist them in the military, and make them citizens The part he isn’t disclosing is who the Marxists will use the alien soldiers against.. 🫵🏻

pic.twitter.com/bYZBwI6ylO — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) December 4, 2023

Our border is a joke. Joe Biden has betrayed us all. pic.twitter.com/mtT7G7ps1i — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 5, 2023