Quantcast
Sunday, December 10, 2023

Biden Admin Admits 5K Illegals Released Daily, 670K Known ‘Gotaways’ in FY23 Alone

'The invasion continues, and it's by design...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, attends a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on worldwide threats to the United States, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Biden administration told Congress on Friday that an average of 5,000 illegal immigrants is released daily at the southern border, with at least 670,000 individuals known as “‘gotaways’” (approximately half the population of Hawaii) having evaded border authorities in fiscal year 2023 alone. 

As reported by Fox News, DHS officials made the telling admission during a briefing with the House and Senate Judiciary committees, the House and Senate Homeland Security committees and the Arizona congressional delegation.

Officials stated that these immigrants are handed over to non-governmental organizations, which then aid them in reaching their final destinations.

At the current rate, an estimated total of 1.8 million illegal aliens might have entered the U.S. by the end of the fiscal year, Fox reported. 

The process involving alleged refugee seekers has also seen an increase, with an average of 1,600 individuals using the controversial CBP One app to apply for refugee status. Notably, DHS officials reportedly informed Congress that immigrants from at least 150 countries have been encountered at the border. 

During the briefing, DHS officials were questioned about the actions, if any, being taken by the Biden administration to prevent illegal aliens from openly using trains to cross the southern border.

However, one official expressed that the “safety and security” of illegal aliens riding trains was “a major concern” but did not provide any details regarding potential efforts to block this method of entry.

These new revelations emerge as critics raise alarms about the frequent appearance of videos depicting a high number of individuals described as “military-aged” men being apprehended at the southern border. 

In a striking development, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., proposed a controversial idea of allowing some of these illegal aliens to join the U.S. military. 

“Do you know what the recruiting numbers are at the Army, Navy and Air Force? They can’t find enough people. And there are undocumented people who want to serve this country. Should we give them the chance? I think we should,” Durbin said during a now-viral speech on the Senate floor.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Illegal Alien Arrested in Slaying of 16-Year-Old High School Cheerleader

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com