MSNBC’s Interviews w/ Black S.C. Voters Ahead of Primaries Are Bad News for Biden

(Headline USA) Democrats have often touted the importance of minority voters as their chief reason for having South Carolina be the first official state on the Democratic National Committee’s primary calendar.

But it turns out that overreliance on minorities could spell serious trouble for the Biden campaign as Republican frontrunner Donald Trump continues to chip away at the longtime Democrat voting bloc.

MSNBC interviewed several black men in South Carolina as part of a focus group this week, only to discover that most of them planned to support Trump.

Trymaine Lee, a correspondent for the network, met with the voters at a barber shop in Charleston and asked why support for Trump had started to rise among their demographic.

Several quickly responded, “Money.”

One voter, Thomas Murray, explained that Trump, “in spite of all his craziness,” is someone he can “kind of agree with as far as business-wise because I’m trying to grow my business.”

President Joe Biden, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to “really care about business like that,” Murray added. “And my concern is having my business, so that I can build generational wealth, so my kids can see and have something to take upon when I’m not here.”

Another voter, Anthony Freeman, agreed that Trump “has a reputation of being the money man.”

Especially among younger black voters, Trump has more “appeal,” the voters admitted.

“A lot of my friends—we’ve only voted once, and Trump is kind of all we know, Trump and Biden,” said voter Kinard Givens.

“And they’re like, ‘Well, we were broke with Biden. We weren’t with Trump,'” Givens continued. “And that’s kind of the only thing that I’m hearing over and over again is that ‘with Trump, we had money.'”

Lee wrapped up the segment by telling MSNBC’s Katy Tur that the voters he talked to in South Carolina ended up in “three buckets”: “Those who are planning on voting for Joe Biden again even though they’re not excited, those who are considering voting for Donald Trump, and those who will sit out all together and take some sort of off ramp out of the process.”