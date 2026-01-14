As Trump’s Envoy, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry Says He Wants to Meet Greenlanders and Not diplomats

(Headline USA) While President Donald Trump says he will take action on Greenland whether its people “ like it or not, ” his newly handpicked U.S. special envoy is setting off on his own approach.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, appointed in December, has said he is not interested in meeting diplomats. The Republican has not visited the Arctic island but plans to attend a dogsled race there in March. He has suggested Greenlanders would feel right at home in Louisiana, saying he heard they like to hunt, fish and “have a good time.”

As Trump threatens seizing control of Greenland, a semiautonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark, Landry has elevated his national profile on a mission that has showcased his ties to the president and rattled partners in the military alliance.

Landry’s debut has not escaped Denmark’s attention. The Danish ambassador to the United States pushed back on Sunday when Landry posted on X that the U.S. had protected Greenland during World War II “when Denmark couldn’t.”

Landry’s “brand fits the political moment and fits neatly with this president’s goal,” said Mary-Patricia Wray, a Louisiana political consultant who has worked with Landry.

Supporters say Landry’s charisma and negotiating chops are a boost to Trump’s aims. But the scope of Landry’s role as special envoy and extent of his early outreach are unclear as Trump revives his argument that to ensure its own security, the United States needs to control Greenland.

Landry declined an interview request and his office did not respond to questions about his actions so far as envoy. The White House said Landry’s experience as a governor makes him a strong asset.

“He understands that Greenland is essential to our national security, vital to deterring our adversaries, and that Greenlanders would be better served by U.S. protection in the region,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said.

Greenland’s party leaders have firmly rejected U.S. overtures and Danish officials warn that an American takeover of Greenland would end the NATO alliance that has served as the backbone of European security since World War II.

The White House has not ruled out military action in pursuit of Greenland.

Landry, in an interview on the “Brian Kilmeade Show” on Fox News Radio this month, said he wants to provide Greenland’s roughly 56,000 residents opportunities to “improve the quality of life” in exchange for expanded U.S. military presence and rare-earth mineral mining access. Drawing on Louisiana’s famed cuisine, Landry described his approach to forging ties as “culinary diplomacy.”

In the interview with Fox News, Landry said he planned to attend a dogsledding event on the island in March after receiving an invite from “a Greenlander.” He did not say which event, but the possibility of Landry making an appearance rattled organizers of Greenland’s national dogsledding championship.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press.