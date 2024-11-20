Leftist Associated Press Slashes Staff by 8%

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Associated Press learned that lying and pushing far-left propaganda to Americans don’t work after the organization was forced to fire 8% of its workforce because nobody wants to consume the AP’s content.

The AP announced on Monday that it would begin offering buyouts and laying off selected employees. This is part of a plan to reduce its staff by approximately 8% and “accelerate a transition to a digital-first organization.”

The AP said those eligible for buyouts would learn of the offer—severance pay and partial health coverage for 18 months—by the end of Monday. Those fired would know about it over the next few weeks.

“They’ve pulled the plug out of the bathtub, and we’re watching the water go down the drain,” Gabriel Kahn, who helps run the media, economics and entrepreneurship program at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, told the AP.

Daisy Veerasingham, the AP’s president and CEO, also sent the memo to its employees on Monday, stating that everybody knows that “this is a time of transformation in the media sector.”

“Our customers — both who they are and what they need from us — are changing rapidly. This is why we’ve focused on delivering a digital-first news report. We now need to accelerate on this path,” she wrote.

Vin Cherwoo, president of the News Media Guild, also discussed the AP reaching a deal with its union to offer the buyouts.

“Sadly, it is apparently what is needed,” he told the AP. “They’ve been seeking revenue for a while and have had difficulty getting it.”

People on Twitter ruthlessly criticized the AP, blaming the recent news on the organization itself.

“Everyone is starting to get their news from [Twitter] now instead, tired of the bias. I could advise the AP on how to survive, but they’re too arrogant to listen to common sense,” reporter for the Arizona Sun Times Rachel Alexander wrote.

She also stated that journalists at the AP always had a leftist bias, adding that the AP’s Style Guide, with its “Orwellian word and phrase instructions,” made the situation only worse for conservative journalists.

The Associated Press is cutting 8% of its workforce, as the bloodbath continues to decimate the MSM. Even Gannett – the MSM giant which owns papers like The Arizona Repugnant – is no longer carrying AP articles; the MSM doesn't even get along with other members of the MSM… — Rachel Alexander (@Rach_IC) November 18, 2024

“The fast-changing conditions? People want the media to report the news. They don’t like being lied to. They don’t like gaslighting,” @PeterDeGiglio wrote.

The fast changing conditions? People want the media to report the news. They don't like being lied to. They don't like gaslighting. They don't want media carrying water for a political party instead of questioning it's every move. They want opinions relegated to the editorial… — Peter L. D. (@PeterDeGiglio) November 18, 2024

CNN was also forced to lay off its employees after the network started losing viewers because people stopped consuming the mainstream media. MSNBC was another leftist network that lost its viewers.