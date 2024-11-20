Quantcast
Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Leftist Associated Press Slashes Staff by 8%

'I could advise the AP on how to survive, but they're too arrogant to listen to common sense...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
AP: American Pravda
AP: American Pravda / GRAPHIC: Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Associated Press learned that lying and pushing far-left propaganda to Americans don’t work after the organization was forced to fire 8% of its workforce because nobody wants to consume the AP’s content.

The AP announced on Monday that it would begin offering buyouts and laying off selected employees. This is part of a plan to reduce its staff by approximately 8% and “accelerate a transition to a digital-first organization.”

The AP said those eligible for buyouts would learn of the offer—severance pay and partial health coverage for 18 months—by the end of Monday. Those fired would know about it over the next few weeks.

“They’ve pulled the plug out of the bathtub, and we’re watching the water go down the drain,” Gabriel Kahn, who helps run the media, economics and entrepreneurship program at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, told the AP.

Daisy Veerasingham, the AP’s president and CEO, also sent the memo to its employees on Monday, stating that everybody knows that “this is a time of transformation in the media sector.”

“Our customers — both who they are and what they need from us — are changing rapidly. This is why we’ve focused on delivering a digital-first news report. We now need to accelerate on this path,” she wrote.

Vin Cherwoo, president of the News Media Guild, also discussed the AP reaching a deal with its union to offer the buyouts.

“Sadly, it is apparently what is needed,” he told the AP. “They’ve been seeking revenue for a while and have had difficulty getting it.”

People on Twitter ruthlessly criticized the AP, blaming the recent news on the organization itself.

“Everyone is starting to get their news from [Twitter] now instead, tired of the bias. I could advise the AP on how to survive, but they’re too arrogant to listen to common sense,” reporter for the Arizona Sun Times Rachel Alexander wrote.

She also stated that journalists at the AP always had a leftist bias, adding that the AP’s Style Guide, with its “Orwellian word and phrase instructions,” made the situation only worse for conservative journalists.

“The fast-changing conditions? People want the media to report the news. They don’t like being lied to. They don’t like gaslighting,” @PeterDeGiglio wrote.

CNN was also forced to lay off its employees after the network started losing viewers because people stopped consuming the mainstream media. MSNBC was another leftist network that lost its viewers.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Athletes Turn Trump’s ‘YMCA’ Fistpump into Hot Dance Craze

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com