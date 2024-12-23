AOC Speaks Out Amid Pregnancy Rumors

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., spoke out Sunday to deny rumors spread on social media that she was expecting a baby.

Ocasio-Cortez, 35, took to her Instagram story to blame what some believed was her pregnant appearance on extra portions eaten on Thanksgiving.

Responding to a commenter who said she was “glowing,” the progressive Democrat revealed that a Republican congressman recently asked her the same pregnancy question on the House floor.

“Everyone keeps asking me if I’m pregnant. Actually, a member, a Republican came to me on the floor this week and asked me if I was pregnant,” she said in a video. “I’m not pregnant, guys.”

Ocasio-Cortez continued by making clear, “I had a lot of food at Thanksgiving, okay? It happens,” before smirking at the camera and touching her cheek.

The New York congresswoman has been engaged to finance Riley Roberts since 2022, according to People magazine. They first met more than 10 years ago when Ocasio-Cortez was an undergraduate student at Boston University.

Rumors of Ocasio-Cortez’s potential pregnancy began in October when X users, particularly Laura Loomer, noticed she looked different in recent photos and videos.

“People are speculating @AOC is pregnant as she’s clearly gained weight in the past few months,” X influencer Paul A. Szypula wrote on Oct. 30. “Will AOC announce or does that fly in the face of her pro-abortion narrative?”

Others noticed that Ocasio-Cortez had become less outspoken on progressive issues, such as when she dared to wish people “Happy Thanksgiving” instead of lecturing them on the sins of standing on stolen indigenous land.

The leftist congresswoman further raised eyebrows when social media users noticed she removed her pronouns from her bio on X.

Several social media users were relieved by Ocasio-Cortez denying rumors of a pregnancy, but others speculated that she had an abortion.

“Thank God she is not pregnant… Imagine AOC as a parent,” political commentator Gunther Eagleman wrote.

