REPORT: Even Black Americans Are Skeptical of Leftist Reparations

(Headline USA) Even black Americans are not “enthusiastic” about the far Left’s reparations proposals, according to a new report from the Washington Post.

Though several Democratic states are exploring potential reparations packages that would grant eligible black Americans some form of monetary payment for historic wrongs caused by slavery more than a century ago, they are having a difficult time finding adequate support—even among those who would benefit from reparations directly.

According to the Post, many black Americans recognize that the hefty reparations packages being discussed are unrealistic.

“We have been talking about [reparations] for years, people have been fighting for this for years,” Aziza Kamara–Amimi, a Californian, told the outlet. “And still all we are doing is talking and talking, and I don’t see any real progress being made.”

Even the leftist activists pushing for reparations admitted they’ve hit a wall.

“If black folks don’t believe that reparations are possible, then no other community, either other people of color or white people, will really get on board with this,” said Trevor Smith, head of the Reparations Narrative Lab.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., a member of the “Squad” who recently introduced federal legislation to pay black Americans $14 trillion in reparations, argued it should be a top priority for Democrats to drum up enthusiasm for reparations among the black community if they hope to win future elections.

“There are people who support this and would be more politically engaged if this were a part of our political discourse,” Bowman told the Post. “But it isn’t, so they’re staying home or some are even moving to the Republican Party because it feels like Democrats are taking black voters for granted.”

Beyond the $14 trillion price tag, Bowman’s proposal, H.Res. 414, would also force the U.S. government to acknowledge its “moral and legal obligation to provide reparations for the enslavement of Africans and its lasting harm on the lives of millions of black people in the United States” and help “eliminate the racial wealth gap that currently exists between black and white Americans.”