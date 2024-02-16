Anti-Trump Head-Chopper Hit w/ Terrorism Charges

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A Pennsylvania district attorney announced Thursday that it’s pressing terrorism charges against Justin Mohn—the self-purported militia leader who murdered his father and displayed his decapitated head on YouTube last month.

Along with charges or murder and defiling a corpse, Mohn now faces three counts of terrorism, two additional counts of possession of an instrument of crime and a slew of lesser charges.

According to law enforcement’s criminal complaint, investigators executed a search warrant at Mohn’s house on Feb. 6, finding a flash drive with a folder labeled, “fucked up shit.” That folder included several pictures of federal buildings along with instructions showing the steps needed to make an explosive device.

The criminal complaint also revealed that Mohn travelled to a National Guard base after murdering his father. There, he was taken into custody, the complaint said. Mohn’s father was in the Army Corps of Engineers.

“Justin Mohn fled to Fort Indian Town Gap, Pennsylvania in [his father’s] stolen 2009 Toyota … Fort Indiantown Gap is an Army National Guard base and is secured by a fence with barbed wire and armed guards at a front gate,” the complaint said.

“Justin Mohn was located on the base by Fort Indiantown Gap Police and taken into custody. Sgt. Bending advised your affiants that Justin Mohn made a statement about the barbed wire not being sharp enough to keep him out.”

Liberal media outlets have politicized Mohn’s crimes by pointing to his interest in militias and his anti-government YouTube rant.

CNN, for example, focused on Mohn’s “anti-Biden rant” while the New York Post referenced Q-Anon in its headline.

However, internet sleuths were quick to note that Mohn was anti-Trump.

Mohn, of course, displayed signals of severe mental illness. In his YouTube rant, which was pulled offline, he declared himself the rightful President. He also said multiple donors and politicians sought to have him be a presidential candidate ahead of the 2020 elections, but those efforts were thwarted because the U.S. government knew he was looked at as a potential “Mosiah.”

There is no publicly available evidence for any of his claims, and it appears that he was the only member of his own militia.

