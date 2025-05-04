Sunday, May 4, 2025

Anti-Christian Liberals Clutch Pearls over Trump-Pope Meme

Bill Kristol, who is Jewish, tagged Vice President JD Vance in a repost of the meme, asking if he was “fine with this disrespect and mocking of the Holy Father?” 

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Pope Francis
Pope Francis / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Democrats and anti-Trump pundits clutched their pearls Saturday after President Donald Trump posted on Friday an AI-generated meme of himself dressed as the Pope.

Critics claimed the image was offensive to the Catholic Church—despite the Democratic Party’s decades-long support for policies directly opposed to Catholic doctrine, including abortion and repeated mockery of Christian beliefs. 

The hypocritical outrage stemmed from a photo Trump posted to Truth Social on Friday. The image showed him seated, finger raised and wearing papal attire, including robe, chain and mitre.  

The White House re-shared the image on X. 

MSNBC mouthpiece Michael Steele was among the individuals who attacked Trump over the meme, claiming that “this affirms how unserious and incapable he is.” 

He added, “At 78 he remains a 10yo child, emotionally scarred and broken while desperate to prove he could be somebody. His problem: he can’t grow up to prove it.” 

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul joined the pile-on, declaring: “This is deeply offensive to me and to my fellow Catholics around the world as we continue to mourn our beloved Pope Francis.” 

Self-described Republican Bill Kristol, who is Jewish, tagged Vice President JD Vance in a repost of the meme, asking if he was “fine with this disrespect and mocking of the Holy Father?” 

Amy McGrath, a failed Democratic Senate candidate from Kentucky, also chimed in: “To all my fellow American raised and practicing Catholics, are you cool with this? Is this just funny stuff that everyone is laughing at? I follow a lot of Catholic priests in this platform. I wonder if there will be any response at all to this.” 

The meme comes just two weeks after the death of Pope Francis, who led the Catholic Church since 2013 before passing away from heart failure. The Church is now searching for a new leader. 

While Democrats claim to be mourning Francis’s death, their track record tells another story. 

In 2024, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was forced to apologize after a video showed her feeding a Dorito chip to a podcast host—an act widely viewed as mocking Holy Communion.

“I would never do something to denigrate someone’s faith,” Whitmer later claimed in a statement to local media. 

During the Olympics, a group of transgender and drag performers recreated the Last Supper in a performance viewed as blasphemous toward Christianity. 

And while leftists clutch their pearls over a meme, their party platform explicitly endorses abortion on demand—an issue at odds with the teachings of the Catholic Church. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
