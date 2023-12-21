Quantcast
Thursday, December 21, 2023

ANOTHER Gay Sex-Tape Scandal Rocks Capitol Hill

'A screenshot of a second video obtained by Semafor shows two men engaged in a sex act in an office setting...'

Posted by Ken Silva
LGBT rally
"Rainbow" flag. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) In the wake of last week’s news that a Senate staffer filmed gay porn in a Senate hearing room, the news site Semafor has revealed that another, separate gay sex-tape scandal has been percolating at Capitol Hill for more than a year.

According to Semafor, reports of “purported, unbecoming behavior” by a senior staffer in the office of Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., triggered an investigation last year. Newhouse’s office reportedly said “no conclusive evidence” was found.

The former Newhouse staffer, whom Semafor declined to name, reportedly denied he was involved in the sexual videos.

He told Semafor he was informed of the investigation in June 2022, but that it had ended by a month later with “no evidence to the allegation.” The former staffer said he left that fall on good terms to take a job outside of Washington, D.C. Newhouse reportedly praised his work in material announcing his hire.

“One thing that is clear, however: There is, in fact, a second set of Capitol sex videos, which circulated on Snapchat last year,” Semafor said.

“One of the videos, watched by Semafor, featured a man masturbating inside a House office building, which was identifiable by standard Capitol House furniture and carpeting. The desk at which the videographer performed also held a branded congressional mouse pad,” the outlet reported.

“A screenshot of a second video obtained by Semafor shows two men engaged in a sex act in an office setting. The participants’ faces are not visible in any of the material.”

The Newhouse news follows a report from Friday about a staffer for Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., having sex in a Senate conference room. Conservative influencer Greg Price reported that the staffer in question is allegedly Aidan Maese-Czeropski.

“The alleged staffer can also be seen in a photo, naked on all fours, looking back at the camera on the table where Senators often sit to ask questions during a hearing. It appears to be unprotected sex,” the Daily Caller reported Friday,

“A source identified the room to the Daily Caller as Senate room SD-G50. The Caller blurred out his face because his identity has not been confirmed.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.
