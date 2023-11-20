Podesta-Linked Journalist Hit With Heinous Child Porn Charges

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Left-wing journalist Slade Sohmer was charged earlier this month with possessing and distributing child pornography—marking at least the third instance this year of an anti-Trump reporter going down for alleged pedophilia.

According to the New York Post, Sohmer, 44, was charged in Massachusetts court on Nov. 10 with possessing and disseminating “hundreds of child pornography images and videos.” He pleaded not guilty and was reportedly released on $100,000 bond.

The allegations against Sohmer are horrific. Court documents cited by the Berkshire Eagle earlier this week allege that the child porn found on Sohmer’s phone included boys believed to be as young as 3 years of age being raped and forced to perform sex acts by adults.

Until last month, Sohmer was reportedly the editor-in-chief of the video-driven news site The Recount. His resume includes stints at SiriusXM Radio, HyperVocal, Mic, and Beme, the now-defunct video news company that was once bought out by CNN, according to the Post.

Zerohedge noted Sohmer’s Twitter banter with former Clinton campaign advisor John Podesta, who has been at the center of the pedophile conspiracy known as Pizzagate due to his bizarrely coded emails and unseemly artwork. The two were joking about a reported “sinkhole” that appeared around Trump’s Mar a Lago property in 2017.

More disturbingly, internet sleuths unearthed Sohmer’s involvement in a non-profit called Camp Power, a summer camp for underprivileged children which Sohmer co-directed. Sleuths also found a 2018 now-deleted Buzzfeed article about Sohmer talking about his homosexuality with school children.

Sohmer’s arrest follows former ABC News journalist James Gordon Meek being charged on Feb. 1 with transporting child pornography. Meek pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years imprisonment.

Additionally, former CNN television producer John Griffin pleaded guilty last December to using interstate commerce to entice and coerce a 9-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity at his Vermont ski house. He was sentenced to 19 years imprisonment in June.

The three cases of prominent left-wing journalists being outed as pedophiles over the last year has Zerohedge and other asking whether a pattern is emerging.

“In the last 12 months alone, two senior producers for ABC and CNN were sentenced to prison for child porn,” Zerohedge stated.

“We’re starting to sense a trend.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.