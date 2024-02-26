Quantcast
Monday, February 26, 2024

Alleged CIA Asset Seen on Video ‘Casing’ the Capitol before 9/11, New Court Records Say

'This is nothing more than a tourist video...'

Posted by Ken Silva
FILE — First responders work at ground zero after the Sept.11 attacks, Sept. 12, 2001, in New York. Americans are looking back on the horror and legacy of 9/11, gathering Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at memorials, firehouses, city halls and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett, File)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Recent court filings in a long-running lawsuit over the 9/11 terrorist attacks reveal the existence of a video that purportedly shows alleged CIA asset Omar al-Bayoumi “casing” the U.S. Capitol ahead of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Bayoumi, an alleged Saudi and CIA intelligence asset, was a subject of FBI investigations for more than 20 years because he was the handler for two of the plane hijackers, Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar. He was never charged.

According to a Jan. 26 order in a 9/11 civil lawsuit, a video exists from 1999 that purportedly shows Bayoumi “casing” Capitol Hill. The Florida Bulldog reported earlier this month that the video was among a collection of documents and footage released to the plaintiffs in March 2022 and December 2023 by London’s Metropolitan Police Service, which also investigated Bayoumi.

Plaintiffs are trying to use the video, which is sealed from the public, as evidence as part of their lawsuit against the government of Saudi Arabia. However, the presiding judge has thus far disallowed that because plaintiffs’ attorneys were allegedly late in providing a copy to the defense, which in turn had no opportunity to analyze the video.

Plaintiffs have asked the judge to reconsider her decision, but Saudi Arabia urged the judge to exclude the video in a court filing Friday.

In its filing, Saudi Arabia’s attorneys disputed the plaintiffs’ characterization of the video. Far from helping plot a terrorist attack, Bayoumi was simply a tourist in Washington DC, according to the kingdom’s lawyers.

“The hour-long video has only seven minutes of footage of the outside of the Capitol, taken at ground level. The vast majority of the video—including footage of the White House, the Washington Monument, the Smithsonian Institute, the National Mall, the Saudi Embassy, and the Islamic Center of Washington, D.C., as well as the artwork on the inside of the Capitol— has no possible connection to a plan to crash an airplane into the Capitol,” Saudi Arabia’s lawyers said.

“In the video, Al Bayoumi shows an interest in beautiful flower beds, old-fashioned lamp posts, water fountains, and even a squirrel running across the White House lawn. He introduces himself to other tourists along the way and ends by filming the exterior of the hotel ‘where I live,’” they said.

“This is nothing more than a tourist video. It bears no similarity to actual Al Qaeda casing reports on U.S. targets, which included ‘very detailed’ logistic and structural reports on potential targets.”

The judge has yet to render her final decision on the matter.

Meanwhile, A military judge has ordered the FBI to produce 3,000 pages of documents about Bayoumi.

First reported by the national security blog SpyTalk on Dec. 1, the order was issued by a judge overseeing proceedings against 9/11 defendants, including alleged mastermind Khalid Shaikh Mohamad, at Guantanamo Bay.

“The accused [9/11 defendants] are charged with a conspiracy, so existing evidence from the criminal investigations into that conspiracy is relevant to this case,” wrote Air Force Col. Michael McCall in his order, according to SpyTalk.

“It is notable that the prosecution has not argued that additional materials do not exist, nor has it asserted a privilege over the information.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Corporations Slow Price Hikes Due to Consumer Habits, Need to Assist Biden

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com