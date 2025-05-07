Alex Soros and Huma Abedin Roasted Over Bizarre Penthouse Photo

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Alex Soros, heir to the leftist Soros dynasty, and his fiancée, Huma Abedin—the disgraced former aide to Hillary Clinton—were roasted on social media after The New Yorker featured them in a ritzy magazine spread.

The feature included Soros seated on a green curved sofa with his legs crossed, holding hands with Abedin, who stood beside him. Behind them was a sweeping view of Manhattan. The couple lives in NoHo, Manhattan.

At the center of the backlash was the pair’s shameless display of wealth.

“Sure let’s have that oligarchy conversation,” Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller wrote.

Sitting in a totally normal pose, in a totally normal apartment, in a totally normal relationship — @MichaelDuncan sets the scene from Alex Soros in this New Yorker spread to @JoshHolmes, @ComfortablySmug and @JohnAshbrook. New podcast is out now. pic.twitter.com/0IM51XyxFO — Ruthless Podcast (@RuthlessPodcast) May 6, 2025

His comment likely referenced Sen. Bernie Sanders’s Fighting Oligarchy tour, aimed at attacking Trump and the influence of billionaires in politics.

“Tell me again about that whole ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ tour,” added political strategist Matt Schuck.

“You could not draw up a better vision of the hypocrisy of the modern left,” said Stu Burguiere on The Megyn Kelly Show.

The Ruthless Podcast mocked the pose, captioning it: “Sitting in a totally normal pose, in a totally normal apartment, in a totally normal relationship.”

Journalist Chuck Ross summed it up with a simple “Lmao” caption.

Another user pointed out that Soros and Abedin had coordinated their outfits to match the green furniture.

“Is this a daily thing?” the user joked.

Soros and Abedin announced their engagement in July 2024, just months after going public with their relationship.

Soros is widely viewed as the heir apparent to his father George Soros’s billions, which have long fueled Democrat-aligned political causes and campaigns.

Abedin served as a top aide to Hillary Clinton dating back to her tenure as secretary of state. She was previously married to disgraced former Rep. Anthony Weiner, who was embroiled in multiple sexting scandals, including one involving a nearly nude photo taken next to his young son.