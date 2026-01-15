Thursday, January 15, 2026

Trump Threatens Invoking Insurrection Act After Venezuelan National Shot

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Federal immigration officers shoot pepper balls as tear gas is deployed at the scene of a reported shooting Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Locher)

(Andrew Rice, The Center Square)  President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota if attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers continue.

“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State,” Trump wrote on social media Thursday morning.

The Insurrection Act is a law that allows the president to deploy the National Guard and active duty forces inside the United States. Protests have erupted throughout Minnesota after the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent.

The Insurrection Act was used by Presidents Dwight Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy to enforce school desegregation. President George H.W. Bush invoked the act in response to the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

In June, Trump deployed almost 5,000 National Guard troops and Marines to respond to anti-deportation protests in Los Angeles. However, he did not formally invoke the Insurrection Act. Expenses related to the deployments totaled almost $134 million, according to the Pentagon.

On Wednesday night, a federal law enforcement agent shot a Venezuelan national in the leg, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The shooting occurred after a federal agent conducted a “targeted traffic stop” in Minneapolis. Shortly after the subject fled the scene, a federal officer caught up.

While in a struggle with the original subject, two additional subjects came out of a nearby apartment and attacked the law enforcement officer.

“Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired a defensive shot to defend his life,” DHS wrote. “The initial subject was hit in the leg.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey criticized the officer’s actions and said he has seen conduct from ICE that is “intolerable.”

“No matter what led up to this incident, the situation we are seeing in our city is not sustainable,” Frey said.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz condemned Trump’s actions and called for Minnesotans to remain peaceful.

“What Donald Trump wants is violence in the streets,” Walz wrote. “Minnesota will remain an island of decency, of justice, of community, and of peace.” Don’t give him what he wants.”

