Stacey Abrams Suggests Black Men Who Don’t Support Kamala Are Racist, Sexist

(Headline USA) Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams suggested this week that the reason some black men don’t support Vice President Kamala Harris is because they’re racist and sexist, the Daily Wire reported.

During an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett this week about why Harris is not polling as well among black voters, specifically black men, as past Democratic candidates, Abrams insisted that “sexism remains real and a very pertinent issue.”

Abrams began by denying that Harris was struggling among black men, but then claimed she was running into certain prejudices that could be affecting her numbers.

“We do have to acknowledge that there is sexism. There is racism. There are challenges in our electorate,” claimed Abrams, a notorious election denier. “And that’s why it’s so important that Kamala Harris is going everywhere and talking to everyone.

Abrams’ comments echoed a lecture former President Barack Obama gave to black men in Pennsylvania during a recent campaign stop.

“Part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that,” he told them.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has gained the support of influential black celebrities, including rappers Lord Jamar and Kodak Black, and NFL stars Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell.

“This woman [Harris], to me, is not qualified to run, you know, a Dunkin’ Donuts or a 7-Eleven, let alone the corporation that we call the United States of America,” Jamar said in an interview with “The Art of Dialogue” last week.

Harris currently holds 78% of the black vote, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll released last week. That number is down from 2020, when President Joe Biden won 90% of the black vote. It’s also down from 2016, when Hillary Clinton won approximately 92% of that demographic.