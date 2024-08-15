Quantcast
Thursday, August 15, 2024

9/11 Attack Plans Revealed to Belong to Saudi CIA Asset

'It could be used to help calculate the rate at which a plane would need to descend in order to hit a target on the horizon...'

Posted by Ken Silva
CIA and Saudi intelligence asset and Omar al-Bayoumi casing the Capitol before 9/11. PHOTO: Court exhibit obtained by 60 Minutes
CIA and Saudi intelligence asset and Omar al-Bayoumi casing the Capitol before 9/11. PHOTO: Court exhibit obtained by 60 Minutes

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Major revelations about the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks have been coming from the long-running lawsuit victims have been pursuing against Saudi Arabia and other actors involved in 9/11.

The most recent development came earlier this month, when one of the plaintiffs’ lawyers revealed in open court for the first time that sketches plotting the 9/11 attack belonged to a Saudi intelligence agent and alleged CIA asset named Omar al-Bayoumi—the handler for two of the hijackers.

The New York Times, which reported on the revelation Friday, explained the significance of the finding.

“Ten days after the attacks, British police officers raided the home of Mr. al-Bayoumi … Among the items the officers seized was a pad on which Mr. al-Bayoumi had sketched an airplane in blue ink. Above the airplane, he had written out a mathematical equation,” NYT reported.

According to the newspaper, 10 years passed before the bureau had an expert analyze the equation and discover its potential significance.

“The expert found it could be used to help calculate the rate at which a plane would need to descend in order to hit a target on the horizon,” NYT said.

News about the diagram’s connection to al-Bayoumi comes about two months after a long-suppressed video was finally released, showing him allegedly casing Capitol Hill in June 1999—months before al-Qaeda made the decision to include Washington DC in its terrorist plot. Numerous investigators believe the Capitol building was the target of Flight 93, which instead crashed in Pennsylvania.

Additionally, new evidence in recent years has suggested that not only was al-Bayoumi a Saudi agent; he was also an asset of the CIA. That information has been coming from the proceedings against 9/11 defendants at Guantanamo Bay.

According to Office of Military Commissions investigator Don Canestraro, at least two FBI agents told him that the CIA had attempted to recruit two of the hijackers as informants. The CIA was directing its recruiting efforts through al-Bayoumi, according to Canestraro.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Starbucks Offers New CEO a Massive $113M Package of Pay, Incentives
Next article
Trump Asks Merchan to Delay Sentencing in Lawfare Case Until after November Election

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com