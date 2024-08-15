9/11 Attack Plans Revealed to Belong to Saudi CIA Asset

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Major revelations about the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks have been coming from the long-running lawsuit victims have been pursuing against Saudi Arabia and other actors involved in 9/11.

The most recent development came earlier this month, when one of the plaintiffs’ lawyers revealed in open court for the first time that sketches plotting the 9/11 attack belonged to a Saudi intelligence agent and alleged CIA asset named Omar al-Bayoumi—the handler for two of the hijackers.

The New York Times, which reported on the revelation Friday, explained the significance of the finding.

“Ten days after the attacks, British police officers raided the home of Mr. al-Bayoumi … Among the items the officers seized was a pad on which Mr. al-Bayoumi had sketched an airplane in blue ink. Above the airplane, he had written out a mathematical equation,” NYT reported.

According to the newspaper, 10 years passed before the bureau had an expert analyze the equation and discover its potential significance.

“The expert found it could be used to help calculate the rate at which a plane would need to descend in order to hit a target on the horizon,” NYT said.

News about the diagram’s connection to al-Bayoumi comes about two months after a long-suppressed video was finally released, showing him allegedly casing Capitol Hill in June 1999—months before al-Qaeda made the decision to include Washington DC in its terrorist plot. Numerous investigators believe the Capitol building was the target of Flight 93, which instead crashed in Pennsylvania.

Additionally, new evidence in recent years has suggested that not only was al-Bayoumi a Saudi agent; he was also an asset of the CIA. That information has been coming from the proceedings against 9/11 defendants at Guantanamo Bay.

According to Office of Military Commissions investigator Don Canestraro, at least two FBI agents told him that the CIA had attempted to recruit two of the hijackers as informants. The CIA was directing its recruiting efforts through al-Bayoumi, according to Canestraro.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.