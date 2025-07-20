3D Gun Pioneer Taken Down in Landmark RICO Case

(José Niño, Headline USA) Peter Celentano, a key figure in the underground world of 3D-printed guns, just suffered a major legal blow, while already sitting behind bars.

Earlier this month, a federal judge in Florida issued a default judgment against Celentano, meaning he effectively admitted to serious racketeering charges after failing to respond in court.

The allegations, brought by 3D printable gun organization Defense Distributed and its subsidiary DEFCAD, accuse him of helping run an online network that trafficks in illegal firearms blueprints and violates U.S. firearm export laws. These alleged violations involve distributing files for restricted items like machine guns, silencers, and semi-automatic firearm receivers.

This case—Larosiere v. Wilson—marks the first time such racketeering charges have been applied in the 3D-printed gun space.

As Headline USA previously reported, Matthew Larosiere leads The Gatalog, while co-defendant John Elik serves as its director. That said, Defense Distributed maintains that Celentano played a key, central role in the group’s day-to-day operations.

According to Defense Distributed’s filings, Celentano was one of the “Gatalog Principals” and is accused of substantially furthering the collective’s objectives. In this role, Celentano served as an administrator for The Gatalog’s Rocketchat server and other platforms, including chat.deterrencedispensed.com and even the “Fuddbusters” Discord server.

Celentano, who went by the online handle “Freeman1337,” allegedly managed private chatrooms known as “beta rooms,” where developers, including foreigners, collaborated to refine firearm designs. He had access to chat logs and direct messages used to coordinate activities within The Gatalog network, and was ultimately responsible for approving 3D files for publication.

This authority allowed Celentano to allegedly facilitate the unrestricted exchange of technical data—some originating from foreign developers—in violation of federal export laws.

While Defense Distributed offers similar files through a regulated system with paywalls and government compliance checks, The Gatalog gives away its blueprints for free and without safeguards—something Defense Distributed claims violates federal export control laws.

Defense Distributed also claims that Celentano was paid by a Florida corporation named MAF Corp. for his work with The Gatalog, who openly promoted Celentano’s role in the group on its online platforms.

Defense Distributed alleges that when confronted with these civil claims and instructed to preserve all proof of his involvement, Celentano attempted to destroy all the evidence by deleting messages, files and his administrative accounts on The Gatalog’s platforms.

Furthermore, Defense Distributed is accusing The Gatalog and its leaders, including Celentano, of running a criminal operation under RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) laws. They claim The Gatalog has repeatedly broken the law through illegal weapons exports, wire fraud, harassment and cyberattacks on Defense Distributed’s DEFCAD platform.

Celentano is accused of being a central figure in The Gatalog enterprise, which collectively engaged in trade libel against Defense Distributed.

The Gatalog is accused of defaming Defense Distributed and DEFCAD through false advertising and public smears, including a meme labeled “FEDCAD” that advertises DEFCAD is an insecure file-sharing platform that has had its user data “hacked and dumped multiple times.”

The complaint additionally alleges that The Gatalog engaged in harassment and extortion by threatening economic harm and orchestrating chargebacks in an effort to disrupt the company’s finances.

According to Defense Distributed, one member of The Gatalog even sent a direct threat to founder Cody Wilson, referencing a “bounty” on his head and imminent physical harm.

The group is accused of targeting Defense Distributed’s DEFCAD platform with cyberattacks, including Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) operations, to interfere with the company’s online presence and operations.

Celentano’s legal troubles with the federal government have come to a head in recent months.

In late May, facing the weight of evidence and the prospect of decades in prison, Celentano pleaded guilty to federal charges of illegal possession of machine guns. The plea carried a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Celentano is currently in custody at the Niagara County Jail following his previous arrest on federal charges for possessing machine guns.

Meanwhile, Defense Distributed is pursuing civil damages through the RICO statute. With Celentano’s default, he can no longer contest the charges, and they are deemed to be completely admitted ahead of a judgment. Defense Distributed has won against at least one member of The Gatalog by default.