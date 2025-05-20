Monday, May 19, 2025

‘Dilbert’ Cartoon Creator Says He Has Same Cancer as Joe Biden

'It's basically intolerable...'

Scott Adams
(Headline USAThe creator of the Dilbert comic strip, which was canceled by most newspapers two years ago after he spoke out against anti-white racism, said Monday that he has been diagnosed with the same aggressive prostate cancer as former President Joe Biden.

“I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has,” Scott Adams said Monday during an episode of his YouTube show, “Real Coffee with Scott Adams. “So, I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones.”

He made the announcement after extending his “respect and compassion and sympathy” for Biden and his family. Biden announced his diagnosis on Sunday and said he and his family were reviewing treatment options with his doctors.

Adams, 67, said he’s always in pain, uses a walker to get around and that he expects to die sometime this summer.

“It’s basically intolerable,” he said of the pain.

Adams, who was one an earlier supporter of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, said he has had time to process his diagnosis and that it has given him time to say goodbyes, get his affairs in order and do all the things he needed to do.

Dilbert the comic strip first appeared in 1989, poking fun at office culture. It ran for decades in numerous newspapers but disappeared with lightning speed in 2023 following remarks by Adams.

On his show, Adams referenced a Rasmussen Reports survey that had asked whether people agreed with the statement “It’s OK to be white.”

Most agreed, but Adams noted that 26% of Black respondents disagreed and others weren’t sure.

“Based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from black people,” Adams said about the results of the poll.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

