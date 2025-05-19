Monday, May 19, 2025

Challenges Remain on GOP Budget Package After Initial Holdouts Allow It to Advance

House Speaker Mike Johnson wants the 1,116-page policy bill to pass the House before Memorial Day.

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Mike Johnson
Mike Johnson / IMAGE: AP

(Thérèse Boudreaux, The Center Square) The Republican multitrillion-dollar budget reconciliation package may undergo significant edits before reaching the House floor after party leaders conceded to holdouts’ demands.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., wants the 1,116-page policy bill to pass the House before Memorial Day next Monday, but fiscal hawks on the House Budget Committee stalled his plans Friday by opposing the mammoth legislation that committees spent weeks drafting.

Reps. Chip Roy, R-Texas; Ralph Norman, R-S.C.; Andrew Clyde, R-Ga.; Josh Brecheen, R-Okla., refused to support the alarmingly expensive bill, which, among other things, would permanently extend President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts and cost anywhere from $3.3 trillion to $4.1 trillion over the next decade alone. 

Russell Vought, director of the federal Office of Management and Budget, pushed back on deficit and spending concerns after the failed Friday vote, saying the budget reconciliation bill as written “deserves the vote of every member of Congress” and that Republican holdouts’ criticisms are “profoundly wrong.”

After receiving promises from Johnson that the Medicaid work requirements will take effect sooner than currently written and that further renewable energy subsidies will be cut off, the four lawmakers all voted present in the reconvened budget hearing Sunday.

The legislation now moves to the House Rules Committee, which Roy and Noman are also members of, to receive the final changes early Wednesday before hitting the House floor Thursday.

But Johnson’s challenges are far from over, with Roy and others expressing their continued dissatisfaction after the Sunday night vote.

“Thanks to discussions over the weekend, the bill will be closer to the budget resolution framework we agreed upon in the House in April, but it fails to actually honor our promise to significantly correct the spending trajectory of the federal government and lead our nation towards a balanced budget,” Roy said on X.

But other Republicans in vulnerable seats will likely object if they consider the promised changes to Medicaid and renewable energy subsidies too drastic. A dozen of those lawmakers even sent Johnson a letter in April, warning they will withhold their support on the House floor if Medicaid is substantially changed. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Supreme Court Allows Trump Admin to Terminate Venezuelan’s Protected Status

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com