14 House Dems Vote w/ GOP on Resolution Blaming Biden, Mayorkas for Border Crisis

(Headline USA) More than a dozen House Democrats joined their Republican colleagues this week in voting for a bill blaming President Joe Biden for the crisis at the southern border.

Introduced by Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, the measure blasted Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for creating “the worst border security crisis in the nation’s history.”

It also said Biden “systematically dismantled effective border security measures and interior immigration enforcement” by repealing dozens of Trump-era immigration policies.

The result has been an “open borders agenda,” the resolution said, adding that Biden must use his executive authority to end “catch and release,” expedite the deportation of illegal immigrants, and make reforms to the asylum system.

The measure passed the House in a 226-193 vote, with 14 Democrats, including Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, voting to pass the measure. Thirteen members did not participate in the vote.

The other Democrats who backed the bill were Reps. Yadiar Caraveo of Colorado, Angie Craig of Minnesota, Sharice Davids of Kansas, Donald Davids of North Carolina, Jared Golden of Maine, Steven Horsford of Nevada, Greg Landsman of Ohio, Susie Lee of Nevada, Jared Moskowitz of Florida, Frank Mrvan of Indiana, Mary Peltola of Alaska, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington and Eric Sorensen of Illinois.

Cuellar was also a part of a Democratic group that launched a border security task force on Tuesday.

“Cities across the country are now feeling the consequences of the humanitarian crisis at the border—something border communities have been dealing with for years,” Cuellar said in a statement. “This crisis is unsustainable, and Democrats need a forum to approach border security policy as the GOP continues to play partisan politics with the issue.”

Biden, however, confirmed this week that he did not plan to use executive action to address the border crisis, claiming he expected border security to “happen on its own” if Congress takes action.