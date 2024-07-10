Biden Says He Will Veto Bill Requiring Proof of Citizenship to Vote

(Headline USA) President Joe Biden announced this week that he will veto a bill that requires voters to provide proof of citizenship.

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act would amend the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to mandate that voters provide—and state officials verify—proof of citizenship when registering. The bill has the back of former President Donald Trump, but likely would fall flat in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

Regardless, even if the bill were to pass both chambers, Biden said this week that it would be dead on arrival.

“It is already illegal for noncitizens to vote in federal elections—it is a federal crime punishable by prison and fines,” the White House said in a statement on Monday. “The alleged justification for this bill is based on easily disproven falsehoods.”

The White House went on to argue that states “already have effective safeguards in place to verify voters’ eligibility and maintain the accuracy of voter rolls.”

It also claimed that the bill would only make it “much harder for all eligible Americans to register to vote and increase the risk that eligible voters are purged from voter rolls.”

Biden added, “The evidence is clear that the current laws to prevent noncitizen voting are working as intended—it is extraordinarily rare for noncitizens to break the law by voting in federal elections.”

Despite the claims from the left, there is strong evidence that noncitizen voting has become an increasingly serious problem.

Paired with the current credibility crisis that the Biden administration and its media allies are facing, the denial underscores what many suspect may be Democrats’ true motives to illegally import voters for the express purpose of facilitating voter fraud that will secure an election advantage in their favor.

Billionaire Elon Musk pointed out that if noncitizen voting weren’t an issue, Biden shouldn’t have a problem signing a bill that makes sure it stays that way. However, it’s obvious Biden is trying to make sure Democrats can stack their voter rolls with the millions of illegal immigrants he’s let into the country, Musk argued.

“The Democratic Party goal is to disenfranchise U.S. citizens by importing as many illegal immigrants as possible,” he said earlier this year. “Given the massive influx of illegal immigrants from every country on Earth, 2024 will probably be the last election actually decided by U.S. citizens.”