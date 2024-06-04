(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that he would consider 2024 Presidential candidate Donald Trump to be a “loser president” if he stopped giving the Ukrainians precisely what they want and tried to negotiate peace, The Guardian reported Sunday.

Trump has hinted at the fact that he would restrict the massive amount of money and weapons that the United States sends to Ukraine on an annual basis, while suggesting that he may be able to negotiate a peace deal. At the very least, Trump has called for other European countries to help fund what’s currently, in essence, a U.S. proxy war.

In an interview with The Guardian, however, Zelenskyy warned that a Trump presidency could mean military defeat for Ukraine, and therefore a loss of international prestige for America. He urged Americans to “believe in us more.”

“Ukraine, barehanded, without weapons, will not be able to fight a multimillion [Russian] army,” Zelenskiy said, asking of Trump: “Does he want to become a loser president?”

Zelenskyy met recently with former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had reportedly spoken with him on behalf of Trump.

The Ukrainian President and former cross-dresser warned after the meeting that he would be hesitant to accept any peace deal with Russia on account of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s alleged penchant for deception.

“A ceasefire is a trap,” he argued, claiming that Putin would dominate Trump in any American-brokered peace deal and therefore secure the better end of the deal for his own nation.

Trump aides have suggested in the past brokering a peace that gives Russia the eastern territories of Ukraine, as well as Crimea.

Ultimately, however, Zelenskyy predicted that a Trump and Republican victory in America could mean that the United States “will become very weak,” losing its “international influence” which will be “equal to zero” if Trump gets his way and secures peace.

Furthermore, this failure to continue to redistribute billions of dollars to Ukraine from the American people would lead, according to Zelenskyy, to “the real third world war.”