Activists Orchestrated Massive Complaint Campaign to Remove Fla. Judge in Lawfare Case

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Even having secured—temporarily, at least—a felony conviction against former President Donald Trump in one of the greatest travesties of justice ever witnessed in America, radical left-wing activists were hardly content to rest on their laurels.

In fact, over the past several weeks partisan operatives undertook the first known meta-lawfare operation, bombarding the Florida judge who is overseeing Trump’s classified documents case with more than 1,000 spurious complaints in an attempt to have her removed, CNBC reported.

The campaign accused Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, of intentionally stalling the trial so that nothing conclusive will be decided until after the 2024 election.

Leftists have seethed over the fact that Cannon has rebuffed many of special prosecutor Jack Smith’s attempts to use the classified and unprecedented nature of the charges as a justification to grant additional leeway to the government.

Without evidence, they have suggested that Cannon’s unfavorable rulings suggest bias, despite the clear evidence that Smith and his team of prosecutors have routinely overreached and overstepped their authority in the case.

But in response to the barrage of complaints, 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals Chief Judge William Pryor slammed the activists, calling the filings “orchestrated complaints” that were “based on allegations lacking sufficient evidence to raise an inference that misconduct has occurred,” according to Fox News.

The allegations, specifically, amounted to nothing more than the fact that Judge Cannon “was appointed by then-President Trump,” Pryor wrote in his rebuke of the activists.

He even suggested that the “essentially identical complaints from different complainants” indicate a high likelihood of a political machination, though he did not mention who may be behind the orchestration.

The apparent ringleader, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, claimed Cannon's conduct during the trial was politically charged and that she had brought the cases to a "screeching halt" by means of a subtle legal strategy, resolving motions slowly and "refusing to even set a trial date." He devoted the May 30 episode of his podcast, "Justice Matters" to attacking Cannon, and even included a link to a YouTube video where listeners could get step-by-step instructions on filing a complaint.