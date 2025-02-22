Quantcast
Saturday, February 22, 2025

Trump Removes ICE Boss over His Low Deportation Numbers

'The number of releases was unacceptable...'

Posted by Ken Silva
ICE
Immigration and Customs Enforcement / File Photo

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The top official in charge of carrying out President Donald Trump’s deportation agenda has been reassigned amid concerns that the deportation effort isn’t moving fast enough.

Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement Friday that Caleb Vitello, the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, was “no longer in an administrative role, but is instead overseeing all field and enforcement operations: finding, arresting, and deporting illegal aliens, which is a major priority of the President and Secretary (Kristi) Noem.”

The statement made no mention of why Vitello, a career ICE official with more than two decades on the job, was reassigned or who his replacement will be. White House officials have expressed frustration with the pace of deportations of people in the country illegally.

An administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, said the decision to reassign Vitello came from the Homeland Security secretary and not from the president.

According to Trump’s “border czar,” Tom Homan, some 14,000 immigrants have been arrested in Trump’s first three weeks. By contrast, the Biden administration arrested more than 21,000 unauthorized immigrants last November—though, again, government was also allowing illegals to flood into the country unabated during that time.

Homan has justified the lower numbers on the grounds that there aren’t as many illegals being caught because few of them are even trying to cross the border. Homan reportedly said last week that illegal border crossings have dropped 92% since Jan. 20. Homan reiterated that point Monday morning on Twitter/X.

“In the last 24 hours the US Border Patrol has encountered a total of 229 aliens across the entire southwest border. That is down from a high of over 11,000 a day under Biden. I started as a Border Patrol Agent in 1984 and I don’t remember the numbers ever being that low,” he said. “President Trump promised a secure border and he is delivering.”

But apparently, Trump is unhappy behind the scenes. The removal of Vitello comes a little over one month into the new administration, showing how important immigration and carrying out mass deportations are to the Trump administration.

While defending the deportation numbers, Homan has expressed displeasure at the fact that ICE has released some of the illegals recently arrested. He recently said that will no longer be the case.

“The number of releases was unacceptable,” Homan said, “and that’s been fixed.”

According to NBC, the releases happened because ICE is funded for only 41,500 beds nationwide

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Wuhan Lab Rolls Out Latest Coronavirus w/ ‘Pandemic’ Potential
Next article
Border Patrol Agent Murdered by Trans Death Cult is Being Buried w/ Military Honors

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com