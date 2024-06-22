Quantcast
Saturday, June 22, 2024

Would Be Rapist Gets Beatdown from Family of Taekwondo Black-Belts

'[They] came just in time...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Family of black belts / PHOTO: Harris County Sheriff via Facebook

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A family of taekwondo black belts in Texas saved a woman from being sexually assaulted.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that Han An, his wife Hong An and their three children Hannah, Simon and Christian, all of whom have black belts in the Korean martial art, saved a cell phone store employee who worked directly next to their dojo, Yong-In Tae Kwon Do, in Katy, Texas, on June 18, 2024, according to ABC News.

“When we already opened the door, the male was on top of the female already inside the employees’ room. So, by that moment, my dad grabbed him, dragged him out, and the girl was really, really crying, desperately crying, and then she ran towards me. She needed the comfort, the calming down, and then she wanted to go away from that situation,” Hannah said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez also released a statement on Facebook.

“They were able to pull the female away from her attacker. The male then turned to attack the good Samaritans. By utilizing their training and discipline, they managed to stop the assault and hold him,” he wrote.

The Harris County Attorney’s Office identified the attacker as Alex Robinson who has been charged with felony attempted sexual assault.

Han An said that he had seen Robinson earlier that day on his bicycle, riding up and down the adjacent plaza and looking into different stores. After he heard screaming from the cell phone store, the entire family rushed into the store where they found Robinson on top of the woman.

While women were escorting the woman out of the store, the men in the family stayed inside to subdue Robinson, waiting about 15 minutes for sheriff’s deputies to arrive. The frightened woman told Hannah that they “came just in time.”

Han An added that the attacker bit him twice and scratched him as he restrained him. After that, one of his sons attacked Robinson to stop him from assaulting his father.

Robinson was in custody with a bond set at $100,000. He was arraigned on June 21, 2024.

Copyright 2024.
