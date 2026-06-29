Would-Be Pelosi Successor Harassed by His Own Political Flank

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) One of the candidates seeking to replace retiring Rep. Nancy Pelosi had what critics described as a taste of his own medicine after being confronted twice by anti-Israeli activists in San Francisco this week.

California Sen. Scott Wiener, an openly gay and Jewish politician, has shifted further left on Israel in recent months, going as far as accusing the Jewish state of committing genocide in Gaza. But for leftist activists, Wiener’s shift was too little, too late.

Wiener was first targeted on Wednesday while inside a San Francisco bar, when a man walked in and began yelling at Wiener over his support for Israel. As seen in the now-viral video, Wiener remained seated and appeared stunned by the verbal heckling.

“Hey, bro. Hey, you gotta get the f*** out of my neighborhood, bro. It’s Free Palestine, you already know what it is,” the man is heard saying while pointing his camera at Wiener.

“We ain’t for the genocide. You think you gonna come to my neighborhood, bro? You f***ed up. You f***ed up. It’s gonna be a problem,” the man added.

The confrontation lasted more than three minutes until the bar’s staff removed the individual. He reportedly remained outside, where he shouted Wiener’s name and banged on windows.

U.S. Congressional candidate Scott Wiener was harassed by a Free Palestine activist. 🇺🇸 Scott, who is Jewish, had changed his stance on Israel, parroting the typical Free Palestine rhetoric, in order to get easy votes. It turns out, to nobody's surprise, that he still isn't… pic.twitter.com/ZDXdpiEqQd — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) June 25, 2026

Wiener encountered the same kind of scene on Friday at a transgender pride-related event in the city.

A video circulating online shows attendees shouting at and cursing him. At one point, one of the protesters called him a “piece of s**t.”

The footage features Wiener wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and sweater as he attempted to walk through the crowd while activists surrounded him. They accused Wiener of backing a “genocide in Gaza.”

The commotion forced Wiener to leave the event, which he said he has attended since 2004.

Scott Wiener showed up to the trans march and for the first time we kicked his ass out. It's sad because while he's written some good legislation for queers, hes ultimately a genocidal-supporting center right shill. Trigger warning: broken man walking away defeated. Vote Connie! pic.twitter.com/TXIB7omxde — Dimitry Yakoushkin (@decadimitry) June 27, 2026

The San Francisco Democrat condemned the incidents as harassment in a statement posted on his social media accounts. He said:

“I have no objection whatsoever to anyone disagreeing with me, opposing me, or protesting me. All of that is core to democracy. I also have no issue when people talk to me on the street and ask questions or express opposition. That’s democracy, even when the people engaging in this conduct misrepresent my views. “But when opposition and disagreement transition to harassment, including cornering me, touching me, or trying to physically bully me out of a public event, that crosses a line. We’re living in a time when violence is all too often threatened or used against people in public life. In San Francisco, we’re better than that.”

Some conservative critics had little sympathy for Wiener, arguing that the violent environment he now faces has been fueled by his staunch support for transgender policies and anti-Israel causes.

Wiener changed his views on Israel as he ran in the primary for California’s 11th congressional district. He is now facing Connie Chan, Pelosi’s endorsed candidate, in the general election.