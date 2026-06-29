Monday, June 29, 2026

Tina Peters Says She Has Remorse, Just Not the Kind Dems Want

'I do show remorse. The remorse is that people that should be in prison are not. That's my remorse...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Tina Peters
Tina Peters / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Tina Peters’ critics have long accused her of showing no remorse for the actions that led to her criminal prosecution. On Thursday, Peters pushed back, saying she does feel remorse but for the lack of accountability in the case.

Peters made the remarks during an interview with podcast host Joe Oltmann on Untamed, where she addressed criticism of her release from prison.

“Especially with this remorse thing, I’ll bring that up again. Oh, you know, ‘Polis shouldn’t let her out because she shows no remorse.’ No, I do show remorse. The remorse is that people that should be in prison are not. That’s my remorse,” Peters said.

Peters, who served as the Mesa County clerk and recorder until January 2023, faced a 2022 indictment secured by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser on charges stemming from a 2021 security breach.

Peters maintained that she was conducting an investigation that uncovered security failures in Colorado’s election systems, including claims of potential manipulation, deleted audit logs and tampering. She specifically focused on systems created by Dominion Voting Systems.

Subsequent investigations claimed that Peters’s findings were the product of human errors. No one has been charged with wrongdoing in connection with her allegations.

Peters, a 70-year-old grandmother, was later sentenced to eight years in prison over the security breach.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, later commuted Peters’s sentence, citing a Colorado Court of Appeals ruling that found major errors in the sentencing process.

Critics continue to refer to Peters’s post-release comments as justification for returning her to prison, though the appellate court found that her political beliefs were unlawfully weighted in sentencing.

 

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