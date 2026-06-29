Monday, June 29, 2026

Daughters of American Revolution Slammed for Voting to Admit Trannies

'While admitting men with amended birth certificates is still a violation of the bylaws, I do believe the will of the assembly was heard today...'

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DAR Continental Congress
DAR members attend the annual Continental Congress at its headquarters in Washington, D.C./ PHOTO: DAR.org

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) The very organization once tasked with preserving America’s founding principles and memorializing the legacy of its founding fathers has reportedly gone woke.

The Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890, during the tumultuous transitionary period between the Civil War and the Industrial Age, with the goal of promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism.

But some critics suggest it may have lost hold of those principles after losing a vote, by a ratio of 3:2, to allow in members who may be biological males.

“How destructive for DAR that it is marginalizing ACTUAL daughters of the revolution in favor of men who assert they are women,” wrote Mollie Hemingway, editor of The Federalist. “Institutionally catastrophic.”

Refuting a claim from X user “Isabel Ringing,” Hemingway cited firsthand accounts from DAR members that the vote was 981 to make membership based on chromosomes and 1,474 to make it based on state-issued birth certificates, which may be easily altered, depending on the state.

The DAR concluded its weeklong Continental Congress on Sunday. The heated internal debate also seemed to have spilled over to a Facebook page, ostensibly set up to discuss restoration efforts.

Some of those defending their vote to oppose a tranny ban defended it by saying the group had nothing to gain from wading into the issue of gender identity.

“While admitting men with amended birth certificates is still a violation of the bylaws, I do believe the will of the assembly was heard today,” DAR member Laura McDonald told the Washington Times. “We don’t know what the future holds or what God’s plan is, but we do know He has a plan and we trust Him.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

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