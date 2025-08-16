Saturday, August 16, 2025

World Economic Forum Ends Investigation of Klaus Schwab; Names BlackRock CEO New Co-Chair

'Minor irregularities, stemming from blurred lines between personal contributions and Forum operations, reflect deep commitment rather than intent of misconduct...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Klaus Schwab
Klaus Schwab, president and founder of the World Economic Forum, delivers a speech. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) In April, the World Economic Forum opened an investigation into Klaus Schwab for allegedly defrauding the globalist organization that he created more than a half-century ago.

However, the WEF has cleared Schwab of any wrongdoing, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

“Minor irregularities, stemming from blurred lines between personal contributions and Forum operations, reflect deep commitment rather than intent of misconduct,” the Forum reportedly said.

Instead of punishing Schwab, the WEF reshuffled its new leadership. The interim chairman, Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, reportedly resigned this week. He did raise concerns about a “toxic” work environment in his resignation letter, according to the Journal.

In April, Shwab abruptly retired as WEF chairman “with immediate effect.” According to the Wall Street Journal, Schwab’s retirement was sparked by an anonymous whistleblower allegation that the Schwab family used the Forum’s resources for their personal affairs. The WEF has appointed two interim co-chairs: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink and Swiss billionaire André Hoffmann.

“[The letter] included allegations that Klaus Schwab asked junior employees to withdraw thousands of dollars from ATMs on his behalf and used Forum funds to pay for private, in-room massages at hotels. It also alleged that his wife Hilde, a former Forum employee, scheduled ‘token’ Forum-funded meetings in order to justify luxury holiday travel at the organization’s expense,” the Journal reported.

“The letter also raises concerns about how Klaus Schwab treated female employees and how his leadership over decades allegedly allowed instances of sexual harassment and other discriminatory behavior to go unchecked in the workplace.”

According to the Journal, Schwab argued against an investigation in the days leading up to his ouster. He reportedly has denied the allegations against him, and has threatened to file a lawsuit over the matter.

Against his protestations, the WEF board reportedly decided to open a probe during an emergency meeting on Easter Sunday. Schwab resigned immediately thereafter. He previously planned to stay in power until January 2027.

The annual WEF gathering, typically in January, has hosted a long list of world leaders under Schwab’s 55-year tenure, including President Xi Jinping of China, Vladimir Putin of Russia, Donald Trump of the United States, and many more heads of state and government.

The WEF has been heavily criticized for promoting anti-liberty and anti-human policies, including lockdowns, vaccine mandates and trans-humanism—as summarized by its slogan: “Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

