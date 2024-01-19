Quantcast
Friday, January 19, 2024

Family of Woman Murdered by MS-13 Illegal Sues Biden Admin for $100M

'He just robbed her of $6, and he just left her on the floor like trash and went to lunch with his half brother like nothing happened...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Tammy Nobles
Tammy Nobles testifies before Congress. / IMAGE: House Homeland Security Committee via YouTube

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) The family of a 20-year-old autistic woman murdered by an MS-13 gang member from El Salvador is suing the Biden administration for $100 million, suggesting that the president’s open-border and catch-and-release policies led to her death.

 

In addition to restitution, Kayla Marie Hamilton’s mother, Tammy Nobles, has also been on a crusade to demand an explanation for how and why the 2022 attack on her daughter was ever allowed to happen in the first place, according to her lawyer, Brian Claypool.

“We bring this landmark lawsuit in honor of Kayla to get answers on how this catastrophic failure occurred and help prevent another senseless murder,” Claypool said.

The alleged murderer, a 17-year-old “unaccompanied minor,” had crossed the border in March of 2022, along with a massive surge of illegal immigrants from El Salvador.

After the Biden administration reportedly caught and released him, he raped the autistic girl, then proceeded to strangle her with a phone cord, the New York Post reported.

“She was brutally murdered and raped in her room, and he strangled her with the phone cord,” Nobles said during a recent appearance on Fox and Friends. “And then he just robbed her of $6, and he just left her on the floor like trash and went to lunch with his half brother like nothing happened.”

Upon comparing DNA evidence from the crime scene, authorities were able to take the suspect into custody, and realized based off his gang tattoos and criminal record that he was an MS-13 gang member.

For Nobles, the laziness and laxity of the federal government led directly to her daughter’s death.

“All they had to do was make one phone call to pull up his criminal record in El Salvador to find out… he was on the list for and listed as a known gang member of MS-13,” she said. “Those two things should have kept him from entering the country.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Illegal Immigrants Allowed to Vote in Upcoming Arizona Election
Next article
DOJ Report: Uvalde Police Response to School Shooting Riddled w/ Failures

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com