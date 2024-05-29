Woke Pope Apologizes after Using Italian Anti-Gay Slur

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Pope Francis issued a partial apology for his use of an Italian word that many LGBT people found offensive, ZeroHedge reported.

Francis’s use of the word “frociaggine,” which translates to “faggotry” in English, in a private setting had initially triggered significant backlash earlier this week.

The pope used the term in reference to the “faggotry” prevalent in Catholic seminaries, suggesting to some bishops that the church needed fewer gay men involved in its clergy.

Naturally, Francis’s message led to extended outrage from LGBT activists. He eventually capitulated to their pressure and issued an apology via a spokesman on Tuesday.

“In the Church there is room for everyone, for everyone!” Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said on Francis’s behalf, emphasizing the openness of the Church.

“No one is useless, no one is superfluous, there is room for everyone,” he added. “Just as we are, everyone.”

The statement seemed to echo several recent policy shifts that the “woke pope” has decreed in support of allowing more transgender practice within the church.

Last year, he issued an encyclical in support of allowing transgender individuals to be baptized and to serve as godparents to baptized Catholics, although he stopped short of saying they could be the parents if they were same-sex couples living in gay-marriage relationships.

However, Francis also extended a blessing to same-sex unions, further confusing followers with respect to his mixed messaging.

Conservative Catholics Outraged, Confused After Pope Francis Letter On 'Blessing' Same-Sex Unions https://t.co/6uL19irSfM — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 4, 2023

Despite his overture of contrition, Francis’s apology seemed to be carefully worded to avoid expressing regret at the use of the word while still expressing regret that some were offended.

The statement suggested that “the Pope never intended to offend or express himself in homophobic terms,” noting that Francis “extends his apologies to those who felt offended by the use of the term.”

The mainstream media predictably went out of its way to interpret Francis’s words as “homophobic,” a word that was coined in 1972 by psychologist George Weinberg to describe fear of gay men as a psychological condition requiring treatment rather than a commonplace aversion to homosexuality.

Still, Pope Francis has given conservatives a long list of reasons to be skeptical of his leadership, through the years making numerous remarks disparaging conservatives for their refusal to adopt progressive ways.

Just two weeks ago, he elicited the outrage of many Catholics and non-Catholics alike by appearing to wade into U.S. politics during a 60 Minutes interview in which he explicitly attacked the conservative philosophy as “suicidal” and suggesting it was rooted in a refusal to grow and improve.

“Conservative is someone who clings to something and does not want to see beyond that,” he claimed.

“Conservative is one who clings to something and does not want to see beyond that. It is a suicidal attitude," says Pope Francis. The translation is, “I’m evil and I’m here to assist with the breakdown of the nuclear family”. pic.twitter.com/7pXK1QzBOQ — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) May 17, 2024

Some critics observed that Francis seemed to be more worried about the conservative wing of the church more than he was about addressing pedophilia and sex scandals within it.

Other critics were more blunt, accusing the pope of apostasy and suggesting that Francis was working in tandem with the so-called Antichrist, who prophetically will help herald the Armageddon to usher in the end times.