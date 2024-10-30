Whoopi Goldberg Claims Trump Will Deport Spouses in Interracial Marriages

(Chris Cella Jr., Headline USA) The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg claimed this week that former President Donald Trump intended to deport women in interracial marriages.

“He’s going to deport you and put the white guy with someone else! The man is out there,” Goldberg claimed on Monday’s show, which followed Trump’s weekend rally at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Noncitizens who marry U.S. citizens are eligible to remain in the country legally by applying for a marriage-based green card. The parents and children of adult U.S. citizens are also legally eligible for permanent-resident status.

Trump’s own wife, former First Lady Melania Trump, immigrated from Slovenia and became a U.S. citizen in 2006, a year after their marriage. Her parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, became U.S. citizens in 2018, with several leftist outlets, including NPR, denouncing the process as “chain migration.”

Trump’s first wife, Czech-native Ivana, became a citizen in 1988, four years after the birth of their youngest child, Eric.

Goldberg’s remarks reflected the heightened hysteria among Democrats over Trump’s plan for mass deportations to correct the Biden–Harris administration’s flagrant failures to maintain a secure border.

With the Nov. 5 election less than a week away, Democrats have fallen back on scaremongering tactics by lobbing baseless claims and spurious allegations at the GOP frontrunner, who last week took the lead in national polling and maintains narrow leads in all of the so-called battleground states.

The View hosts have been outspoken critics of the former president throughout his political tenure. Goldberg often avoids saying his name and refers to him instead as “you know who.” In June, she accidentally named Trump during a discussion on the ABC talk show and pretended to spit in disgust.

However, as influential podcaster Joe Rogan noted Friday in an interview with Trump, Goldberg and her View colleagues once welcomed the Manhattan real-estate mogul and Apprentice star with open arms.

Goldberg lashed out in response during Monday’s show, denying the “fake news” despite the available video evidence.

Earlier in October, Trump labeled the hosts of The View as “really dumb people” at rallies in Pennsylvania. He recalled a time when Goldberg once supported him and told him he would win if he ran for president.

“Politics can do strange things to demented people,” he remarked, also noting he would never hire her again despite having previously employed her.

Goldberg fired back, insisting, “How dumb are you? You hired me four times! And you didn’t know what you were getting?!”

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.