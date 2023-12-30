‘White Fragility’ Guru Discredits Black Man While Speaking for ‘Vast Majority’

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) White Fragility grifter Robin DiAngelo, a white woman, claimed that black Columbia University linguist John McWhorter “doesn’t speak for the black community” after he questioned her woke theories.

‘His record is very very conservative I would put him with Ben Carson and Clarence Thomas and other folks like that,’ she said during a talk on the “Pan-African Experience,” insinuating that the two highly accomplished black men, both of whom rose up from poverty in the black community, likewise had no claim to blackness.

DiAngelo then took it upon herself to whitesplain to black interviewer Sochima Iroh, who is black, what black people actually felt, the Daily Mail reported.

“I do not believe he speaks for the vast majority of black people,” she claimed.

McWhorter, a regular New York Times contributor and author of books including Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America, describes himself as a “cranky liberal Democrat‘ who simply abhors what he calls the excesses of wokeness.”

McWhorter responded with a tweet calling into question the academic rigor of DiAngelo’s research.

“I’m ‘very conservative’ like Clarence Thomas and Ben Carson?” he said. “She has clearly read barely a word of my work.”

He then took aim at DiAngelo’s White Fragility, which has been embraced by the woke Left as one of the seminal texts of contemporary critical race theory.

“At least when I slammed her book I had read every word, and I maintain that White Fragility is literally the worst book ever written,” McWhorter said. “It’s so bad it’s an achievement.”

DAngelo defines white fragility as “a state in which even a minimum amount of racial stress becomes intolerable, triggering a range of defensive moves.”

Her work argues that it is essential for black people to segregate themselves away from whites in order to form closed communities.

“People of color need to get away from white people and have some community with each other,” DiAngelo previously said during a March 2023 seminar titled “Racial Justice: The Next Frontier.”

The next frontier for racial justice, she claimed, would be to exclude people who cannot engage in antiracist conversations “with some nuance and some skill” from the workforce.

“In 2023, we have to see the ability to engage in these conversations with some nuance and some skill as a basic qualification and if you can’t do that, you’re just simply not qualified in today’s workplace,” DiAngelo said.