Quantcast
Sunday, March 9, 2025

Whistleblower: Armed Congressional Staffer Was at Capitol on Day of Trump’s Address

Johnson's claims were followed by more drama early Sunday morning, when Secret Service agents shot an armed man believed to be traveling from Indiana to the White House...

Posted by Ken Silva
Secret Service
Secret Service / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Former Capitol Police officer Tarik Johnson said Saturday that a congressional staffer with a gun gained entry into one of the House office buildings that leads to the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday—the same day as President Donald Trump’s congressional address.

According to Johnson, the staffer was arrested.

“This is the fourth instance of a gun being brought in a building policed by USCP Chief J Thomas Manger since Trump was elected President,” Johnson said.

“What is frightening to me is that both dates that President Trump attended events at the Capitol it was on a date where a gun made it in one of the buildings and I’m told one of the guns made it in a room where President Trump was actually in and only feet away from him.”

The Capitol Police have not commented on Johnson’s allegations.

Johnson’s claims were followed by more drama early Sunday morning, when Secret Service agents shot an armed man believed to be traveling from Indiana to the White House.

No one else was injured in the shooting that happened around midnight about a block from the White House, according to a Secret Service statement. Trump was in Florida at the time of the shooting.

The Secret Service received information from local police about an alleged “suicidal individual” who was traveling from Indiana and found the man’s car and a person matching his description nearby.

“As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

The man was hospitalized. The Secret Service said his condition was “unknown.”

The Metropolitan Police Department will investigate because the shooting involved law enforcement officers. A message left Sunday for the police department wasn’t immediately returned.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Dem. Donor SBF Now Campaigning for a Pardon from Trump
Next article
Street Dealers Switch to Opioids More Potent than Fentanyl

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com