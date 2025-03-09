Whistleblower: Armed Congressional Staffer Was at Capitol on Day of Trump’s Address

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Former Capitol Police officer Tarik Johnson said Saturday that a congressional staffer with a gun gained entry into one of the House office buildings that leads to the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday—the same day as President Donald Trump’s congressional address.

According to Johnson, the staffer was arrested.

“This is the fourth instance of a gun being brought in a building policed by USCP Chief J Thomas Manger since Trump was elected President,” Johnson said.

“What is frightening to me is that both dates that President Trump attended events at the Capitol it was on a date where a gun made it in one of the buildings and I’m told one of the guns made it in a room where President Trump was actually in and only feet away from him.”

🚨Emergency Update!!!!!!! I was going to wait until Monday for this but things are developing rapidly so I must inform the public now in a series of tweets. Here is what’s happening: On Tuesday (SOTU) a House staffer gained entry into one of the House office buildings that… https://t.co/dHgVUDKwA2 — Tarik Johnson (@elleonCEOTK) March 8, 2025

The Capitol Police have not commented on Johnson’s allegations.

Johnson’s claims were followed by more drama early Sunday morning, when Secret Service agents shot an armed man believed to be traveling from Indiana to the White House.

No one else was injured in the shooting that happened around midnight about a block from the White House, according to a Secret Service statement. Trump was in Florida at the time of the shooting.

The Secret Service received information from local police about an alleged “suicidal individual” who was traveling from Indiana and found the man’s car and a person matching his description nearby.

“As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

The man was hospitalized. The Secret Service said his condition was “unknown.”

The Metropolitan Police Department will investigate because the shooting involved law enforcement officers. A message left Sunday for the police department wasn’t immediately returned.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.