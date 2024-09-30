WATCH: Trailer Released for Documentary on FBI’s Whitmer-Kidnap Plot

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The makers of KIDNAP and KILL: An FBI Terror Plot have released the second trailer for their documentary, giving the public a preview of a film that intends to expose how the FBI engineered the 2020 militia plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The latest trailer comes more than a year after KIDNAP and KILL producer Christina Urso released her first trailer—focusing on the story of Brandon Caserta, who was charged in the plot but acquitted in 2022. Since then, Urso’s interviewed 20 different people across eight states, including multiple trips to Michigan.

The trailer generated a buzz over the weekend, with stars such as comedian Adam Corolla sharing it.

Glad that someone is talking about this https://t.co/upS9tiUZGI — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) September 28, 2024

But Urso said there’s more work to be done.

“We aren’t fully funded. We need to meet our fundraising goals so we can edit the documentary, pay our editor, hire him an assistant, pay our colorist, pay a composer, pay for a graphics person, pay for a marketing person,” she said in a message after the trailer.

“There’s so much that goes into making a documentary. It’s such a big story.”

Information on how to donate can be found here.

This writer is involved in the project as an unpaid researcher and writer—and has seen unreleased information showing that corruption in the FBI’s Whitmer case ran deeper than what has already been revealed.

This writer was also interviewed for the project about the FBI’s secret program to infiltrate right-wing groups and provoke them to violence.

Headline USA intends to reveal more information about KIDNAP and KILL as the film gets closer to release.

Meanwhile, five defendants—Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar—are still in prison pending appeals.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.