Quantcast
Monday, September 30, 2024

WATCH: Trailer Released for Documentary on FBI’s Whitmer-Kidnap Plot

'There’s so much that goes into making a documentary. It’s such a big story...'

Posted by Ken Silva

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The makers of KIDNAP and KILL: An FBI Terror Plot have released the second trailer for their documentary, giving the public a preview of a film that intends to expose how the FBI engineered the 2020 militia plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The latest trailer comes more than a year after KIDNAP and KILL producer Christina Urso released her first trailer—focusing on the story of Brandon Caserta, who was charged in the plot but acquitted in 2022. Since then, Urso’s interviewed 20 different people across eight states, including multiple trips to Michigan.

The trailer generated a buzz over the weekend, with stars such as comedian Adam Corolla sharing it.

But Urso said there’s more work to be done.

“We aren’t fully funded. We need to meet our fundraising goals so we can edit the documentary, pay our editor, hire him an assistant, pay our colorist, pay a composer, pay for a graphics person, pay for a marketing person,” she said in a message after the trailer.

“There’s so much that goes into making a documentary. It’s such a big story.”

Information on how to donate can be found here.

This writer is involved in the project as an unpaid researcher and writer—and has seen unreleased information showing that corruption in the FBI’s Whitmer case ran deeper than what has already been revealed.

This writer was also interviewed for the project about the FBI’s secret program to infiltrate right-wing groups and provoke them to violence.

Headline USA intends to reveal more information about KIDNAP and KILL as the film gets closer to release.

Meanwhile, five defendants—Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar—are still in prison pending appeals.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Sophisticated Scammers Using Gold to Fleece Americans for Everything
Next article
FBI to Pay $22M to Settle Sexual Discrimination Lawsuit

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com