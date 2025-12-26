Friday, December 26, 2025

WATCH: Seattle Man Carjacks Police Vehicle from Female Officer

'Thankfully no injuries...'

Posted by Ken Silva

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) It looks like police in Seattle area can’t even protect their own property these days.

TMZ published stunning footage Thursday of a man carjacking a Washington State Patrol trooper in broad daylight—throwing her out of the car and driving off in her vehicle.

The incident reportedly occurred on Interstate-5 in Seattle, where the man was casually strolling through traffic. When the trooper pulled up to stop the man, disaster transpired instead. A police chase pursued, and the man was eventually apprehended later. Based on a photo shared by Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, it looks like police may have rammed the runaway vehicle to get it to stop.

Johnson described the incident Thursday on Twitter/X.

“This is the end of a pursuit that started NB 5 at 85th. A WSP Lieutenant contacted a pedestrian that was running across the freeway. The pedestrian pushed her down and stole the patrol vehicle. A pursuit ensued and finally came to an end SB I-5 in Lynnwood,” he said, sharing a photo of the end of the pursuit.

“Thankfully no injuries.”

Johnson told TMZ that the female trooper will be reprimanded for the incident.

It’s not clear when the unidentified man will appear in court. Watch the aftermath of his carjacking here:

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

